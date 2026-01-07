KilgourMD Announces Exclusive Partnership With N1 Life to Bring Peptide-Based Delivery Technology to Scalp Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KilgourMD, known for its clinically-backed approach to scalp health, announced an exclusive partnership with N1 Life, a Stanford spinout biotechnology company pioneering a next-generation peptide carrier platform designed to dramatically enhance the penetration, solubility, and performance of topical actives. Through this partnership, KilgourMD will co-develop a portfolio of advanced scalp health formulations powered by N1 Life's AbsoTide™ peptide delivery technology.

N1 Life's proprietary peptides are engineered to transport ingredients deep into targeted skin layers locally, quickly, safely, and with far greater efficiency than conventional topical technologies and formulations. These capabilities unlock new potential for effective, user-friendly scalp health solutions, addressing common industry challenges in penetration, efficacy, and compliance.

"This partnership is a transformational moment for KilgourMD," said Dr. James Kilgour, CEO & Founder of KilgourMD. "N1 Life's peptide delivery technology brings our offerings to the next level offering the ability to deliver actives deeper, faster, and more safely. This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to bring science-driven scalp health to the mainstream."

This technology will allow for:

Significantly enhanced penetration of active ingredients into the scalp—N1 Life demonstrates up to ~30% penetration across skin barrier within 10 minutes, compared to less than 2% with conventional finasteride formulations.

Improved solubility, transforming previously insoluble or poorly soluble actives into water-soluble, formulation-friendly ingredients.

Enhanced safety and tolerability, with biocompatible peptide matrices designed for low irritation and suitability for all skin types.

Broader formulation possibilities, enabling stable, elegant, lightweight, non-oily topical products — a major upgrade over traditional scalp treatments.

"KilgourMD's deep clinical expertise and rigorous data-driven methodology, combined with our scientifically-engineered peptide delivery platform—designed at the molecular and physiological level for optimal penetration and bioavailability—enables us to create products that truly deliver results," said Dr. Janice (Xiaoyu) Zang, CEO & Co-Founder of N1 Life. "Our pharmaceutical-grade technology is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between medical innovation and consumer accessibility, supporting everything from prevention to treatment. We're excited to deepen this collaboration in scalp health and bring these breakthrough solutions to consumers worldwide."

With more than 25 years of drug delivery innovation on the N1 Life founding team, including Stanford Professor, Stanford-trained experts and leaders, this collaboration brings innovative, cutting-edge science directly to consumer-facing products taking huge strides in the scalp health space.

KilgourMD, will integrate N1 Life's peptide carriers into both existing products and new products currently in development. Together, KilgourMD and N1 Life aim to deliver best-in-class products, setting a new benchmark for effectiveness, safety, and user experience in the scalp wellness and hair health industry.

About KilgourMD

KilgourMD is leading the haircare revolution by putting scalp health first. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. James Kilgour, who was inspired by his mother's struggle with menopause-related hair loss, the brand was born from a simple truth: even with access to every medical option, existing treatments were often ineffective with terrible side effects. Using cutting-edge formulas and proprietary technology designed to address scalp aging and improve hair thinning for all genders and hair types, KilgourMD focuses on prevention as much as treatment, promoting long-term scalp health and fuller, stronger hair.

About N1 Life

N1 Life, a Stanford University spinout and preclinical biotech company co-founded by Stanford Professor Dr. Paul A. Wender and translational scientist Dr. Janice (Xiaoyu) Zang, specializes in tissue-focused drug delivery technologies. Since 2019, it has developed key platforms like AbsoTide™, MetaTide™, ChARLS™, aiming to enhance drug delivery to disease tissues and across biological barriers. N1 Life applies these technologies to a diverse R&D program, spanning oncology to dermatology diseases, using payloads ranging from small molecules to RNA/DNA. Their mission is to enhance targeted drug delivery, ensuring that treatments reach their intended cells and tissues effectively, thus opening new avenues in the fight against diseases and improving patient outcomes.

SOURCE KilgourMD