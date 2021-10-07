Kill Cliff Launches The Grapest CBD Drink With Mishka

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kill Cliff, the world's best-selling and best-tasting CBD drink, is launching The G.O.A.T., the Grapest of all-time, in an exclusive collaboration with one of the best artist consortiums in the world, Mishka.

For Kill Cliff, this latest CBD drink is building on a string of wildly successful collaborations with mega influencers like Joe Rogan and Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya.

"We have been fans of Mishka for a long time," said Kill Cliff CEO, John Timar. "To collaborate with them on a new can allows us to further separate ourselves and the industry leader in CBD and clean energy category."

Kill Cliff CMO, John Brenkus adds, "Our Creative Director, Mitch Brown, has done a masterful job setting the tone for designs that rightfully make our consumers feel special. When you add the Mishka can to our arsenal, we are absolutely the best tasting, best-selling and best-looking CBD drink on the planet"

Kill Cliff is launching The G.O.A.T. on October 9 from 3-5pm in Los Angeles at Dom Gallery. The new collab design also goes on sale at killcliff.com and will showing up in bars, restaurants and retail outlets through the largest CBD Beverage distribution deal ever made with Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits.

