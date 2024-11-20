Killa Dinks Hosts Second Annual Pickleball Toy Drive at The Dinko Complex

Charity event offers a fun-filled afternoon to benefit children in need

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Killa Dinks, a leading provider of custom branded pickleball paddles, announces their Second Annual Pickleball Toy Drive in partnership with the Dinko Complex, Miami's newest indoor, state-of-the-art pickleball facility. Scheduled on December 1st from 12pm-5pm, the event will be filled with pickleball fun and community spirit, all while supporting a great cause.

All toy donations will benefit Style Saves, a Miami-based charity founded by Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Grutman. Style Saves provides clothing, school supplies, and essentials to children in need.

"We're happy to be bringing the Miami community together for healthy, holiday fun in support of a meaningful cause. We look forward to another successful toy drive this season and doing our part to provide the gift of joy to many children and families in need!" says Griffin Toren, founder of Killa Dinks.

The day has an exciting line up of activities, including a kids pickleball clinic with the Dinko team (12n-1p); an adult workout class with Raw Fit and Oceanfoam (12p-1p); Open Play games for all levels (1p-5p); free paddles with customization by artist Vic Garcia; drinks and snacks provided by Poppi and Chipoys; and lots more! All activities are free and open to the community with a toy donation. Please RSVP for Kids Clinic, Workout class and/or Open Play on the Dinko app.

Attendees can watch exciting matches and play with professional pickleball athletes, including Bobbi Oshiro, a standout member of the Miami Pickleball Club, renowned player and personality Ryan Sherry of Legacy Pro Sports, as well as members of the top-rated Dinko Team.

About Killa Dinks

Founded by Griffin Toren, a senior at the University of Miami, with a vision of creating a lifestyle pickleball brand that captures the fun energy around the sport, Killa Dinks offers a line of branded paddles and apparel as well as custom-designed pickleball paddles for companies of all kinds.

About Dinko Pickleball

Dinko Pickleball, a women owned and founded company, serves the growing community of pickleball enthusiasts by offering access to quality play, competition and social connection. Dinko Pickleball built Dinko Complex as Miami's premier indoor pickleball facility; and sponsors the Dinko Team, a professional and amateur team that trains and competes at the national and international levels.

Contact:

Lainey Green

[email protected]

301-943-0324

SOURCE Dinko Pickleball