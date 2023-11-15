Killeen Parents File Lawsuit Claiming Infant's Arm Broken at Daycare Center

News provided by

The Button Law Firm

15 Nov, 2023, 11:24 ET

Suit filed by daycare injury attorneys at The Button Law Firm details incident of negligence and cover-up by a Just for Tots facility

KILLEEN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 10-month-old girl suffered a fractured left forearm while in the care of a Just for Tots daycare center in Killeen, according to a new lawsuit filed by the infant's parents. Raul and Mariah Magaña claim caregivers at Just for Tots #4 aggressively pulled their daughter off the floor by her left arm while she played with other children in June 2023. The suit states the center then lied to the parents about their baby's fussiness when they picked her up at the end of the workday. Noticing their daughter was not using her left arm, the couple took her to a local emergency room, where she was diagnosed with a torus fracture (also known as a buckle) of the upper end of the left radius.

The complaint continues that Just for Tots attempted to cover its tracks by giving the Magañas several false explanations for how the infant fractured her arm. The daycare center initially denied the couple's request to view the full clip of the surveillance video that captured the daycare incident. When they were able to see the whole clip, the parents saw their crying infant trying to crawl, but her left arm giving out and her face nearly hitting the floor each time, according to the complaint. The suit states caregivers appeared to be ignoring the baby who was clearly in distress.

"We feel betrayed Just for Tots hurt our daughter and the adults charged with taking care of her had no remorse for their actions," says Mariah Magaña. "The heartbreak of discovering the truth about our baby's broken arm shattered our trust in Just for Tots and left us questioning the priorities of the daycare center, which were clearly not our daughter's safety."

The complaint continues that Just for Tots violated state childcare laws by choosing not to immediately contact the Magañas or emergency medical services or report the incident and infant's injuries to the state of Texas. An independent investigation by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission Child-Care Licensing Division and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services substantiated the Magañas' claims and cited the daycare center for its caregivers failing to "demonstrate competency, good judgment and self-control." Records show the facility was cited by the state 31 times for safety failures between November 2018 and September 2023. Three citations were issued following the June 2023 incident with the Magañas' daughter.

"We are committed to holding Just for Tots accountable for its egregious behavior and actions towards our clients and their innocent infant daughter," says Texas daycare injury attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm, who represents the Magañas. "This daycare negligence case involving an infant who is not even old enough to walk is difficult to comprehend."

The case is Raul Magaña and Mariah Magaña, Individually and as parents and next friends of M.M., a minor child, vs. J4T, LLC d/b/a Just for Tots #4, Cause No. 23DCV342724 in the District Court of Bell County, Texas. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

About the Button Law Firm
The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

SOURCE The Button Law Firm

Also from this source

Lawsuit: Marshall Mom Blames Daycare for Infant's Second-Degree Burns

Lawsuit: Marshall Mom Blames Daycare for Infant's Second-Degree Burns

A Marshall mom is furious that her 11-month-old daughter experienced second-degree burns on both feet while in the care of Ms. Anita's Academic...
Outraged Houston Mom Files Lawsuit After Daycare Left Son in Van for 3 Hours

Outraged Houston Mom Files Lawsuit After Daycare Left Son in Van for 3 Hours

Houston mom Maria Jimenez was left outraged after her 4-year-old son was locked in a daycare van for three hours in February 2023. Jimenez is now...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Legal Issues

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.