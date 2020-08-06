Killer Concepts® Unveils Its Ground-Breaking Portable Speaker ROCKsteady® Stadium

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Killer Concepts ®, creator of innovative electronic accessories and devices, introduces ROCKsteady® Stadium, a portable Bluetooth® speaker that plays music in its clearest form, immersing listeners in a home-concert-like experience. The bookshelf speaker's A.I.-driven audio authoring platform allows music fans to rediscover the original clarity of their favorite songs—like a ring tapping on a guitar or a distant vocal track—without the need to download apps or rely on unstable WiFi connections.

Speaker

"Over the last three years, we have poured endless hours of hard work and dedication into creating a portable Bluetooth® speaker unlike anything in the market," says Killer Concepts® CEO Jeff Leitman. "Our goal was to create a speaker that offered the most versatile and immersive audio experience at an affordable price. We are thrilled that consumers and music fans alike can now experience their favorite songs, in their truest form, through ROCKsteady® Stadium."

Key features of ROCKsteady® Stadium include:

Superior Sound Clarity: The speaker achieves its clarity with premiere use of AWSM (Advanced Wave Sound Method), created by Bambu ™ , Killer Concepts®' sound engineering partner. AWSM is an A.I. software that removes sound artifacts and extends the frequency range to create a clearer amplification—restoring a song's recorded file to its original pre-compression state after decoding in real time.

The speaker achieves its clarity with premiere use of AWSM (Advanced Wave Sound Method), created by Bambu , Killer Concepts®' sound engineering partner. AWSM is an A.I. software that removes sound artifacts and extends the frequency range to create a clearer amplification—restoring a song's recorded file to its original pre-compression state after decoding in real time. Immersive Audio Experience: Users can achieve a rich sensory environment assigning each speaker as a "Host" or "Satellite," and then connecting an unlimited amount of ROCKsteady® Stadium speakers within the Host speaker's range – the greatest range of any speaker in its category. The user will discover that the more speakers they add to the mix, the greater the listening experience and the lower the cost per speaker purchased.

Users can achieve a rich sensory environment assigning each speaker as a "Host" or "Satellite," and then connecting an unlimited amount of ROCKsteady® Stadium speakers within the Host speaker's range – the greatest range of any speaker in its category. The user will discover that the more speakers they add to the mix, the greater the listening experience and the lower the cost per speaker purchased. Customizable Setup & Configuration: The simple setup and easy-to-use interface includes basic customizable functions, such as stereophonic channel selectors, individual volume control per speaker, and "Stadium Mode Selector," which provides an unlimited speaker pairing connectivity.

The simple setup and easy-to-use interface includes basic customizable functions, such as stereophonic channel selectors, individual volume control per speaker, and "Stadium Mode Selector," which provides an unlimited speaker pairing connectivity. Affordable Without Compromise: ROCKsteady® Stadium proves that you don't need to spend more to get more with the best speaker available in its segment. Competitively priced, the speaker is designed top-to-bottom for an innovative sound performance without sacrificing quality.

ROCKsteady® Stadium proves that you don't need to spend more to get more with the best speaker available in its segment. Competitively priced, the speaker is designed top-to-bottom for an innovative sound performance without sacrificing quality. Battery Life: With up to 16 hours of battery life, the speaker delivers studio-quality music anytime and anywhere.

With up to 16 hours of battery life, the speaker delivers studio-quality music anytime and anywhere. Speaker Accessories: ROCKsteady® Stadium vinyl or leather Carrying Straps, Premium 4-Pack Travel Cases, Color-Choice Protective Speaker Rings and additional chargers are available for purchase.

The bookshelf speaker is a cube that sits six inches tall and 4.25 inches wide, weighing only 2.2 pounds. It is available for individual purchase for $129.99, as a two-pack for $249.99 or a four-pack for $429.99 + free shipping. ROCKsteady® Stadium is available for purchase online only at ROCKsteadyAudio.com/Stadium and will soon be available on Amazon and other online outlets.

"While many summer concerts and festivals are canceled, ROCKsteady® Stadium provides the visceral soundscape many of us are craving," says Leitman. "We want our customers to sit back, relax and feel as though they are right there with their favorite artists."

"ROCKsteady® Stadium speakers brought out the nuances of my new album better than any Bluetooth® speaker I have used before," explains Taylor John Williams, songwriter, musician and semi-finalist from NBC's The Voice. "I was blown away by the sound clarity and how the speakers continued to reveal more of my songs' dynamics with each speaker we added. I gladly recommend ROCKsteady® Stadium speakers."

For more information on ROCKsteady® Stadium, please visit ROCKsteadyAudio.com/Stadium.

About Killer Concepts ®

Killer Concepts® creates, designs, manufactures and sells mobile phone accessories, wireless devises and cutting-edge electronics under their own brand identities. Established in 2011, Killer Concepts® has successfully sold over 24 million units of its products, both online and in brick-and-mortar retail, in partnership with some of the largest brands worldwide. Championing quality, innovation, supply-chain efficiencies and customer satisfaction, Killer Concepts® has established itself as a leader in global electronics.

Media contact:

Interdependence PR

(949) 777-1333

[email protected]

SOURCE Killer Concepts

Related Links

http://www.killerc.com

