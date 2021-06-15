Killer Creamery Splashes into New Category with First-Ever Zero-Sugar Novelty Ice Cream Sandwich

BOISE, Idaho, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A chill, better-for-you treat is arriving in the freezer aisle just in time for summer! Killer Creamery, the maker of healthy, no added sugar desserts, is churning out Killer Sammies, a first-of-its-kind zero-sugar ice cream sandwich in the novelty category.

Killer Sammies will melt away those sweet cravings without using any sugar. Like Killer Creamery's other products, the sandwiches will be gluten-free, all-natural and keto-friendly. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla, the dessert will have 2 to 3 grams of net carbs and 5 grams of protein per serving! As the first-ever zero-sugar ice cream sandwich in the novelty category, Killer Creamery continues to fight against sugar with creamy, indulgent ice cream that does not skimp on nutrition.

"Our belief in being bold inspired us to create a novelty dessert to challenge the traditional treats found in the freezer aisle," says Louis Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Killer Creamery. "In developing Killer Sammies, we kept our high standards of only using quality ingredients and no sugar or artificial flavors so people can indulge without limitation."

Killer Sammies have an MSRP of $5.99 to $6.99 per 6-pack and will be available on the Killer Creamery website, Amazon, and in Albertsons and Safeway stores in the Northwest and Southwest. For more information on Killer Creamery, visit www.killercreamery.com.

About Killer Creamery

Killer Creamery is on a mission to provide healthy, zero-sugar desserts to enjoy regardless of diet or lifestyle. A leader in the better-for-you frozen dessert category with its no sugar added and all-natural ice cream, Killer Creamery offers the best-tasting, guilt-free ice cream that keeps the classic taste people love. Available in fun flavors like Peanut Blubber, Caramels Back, Chilla in Vanilla, Brownie Points, and more, Killer Creamery donates a portion of its profits to fund the research initiatives of Whale and Dolphin Conservation. The ice cream can be found in more than 2,700 retailers nationwide, including Albertsons, Whole Foods, Kroger, and more. To learn more about Killer Creamery, visit http://www.killercreamery.com.

