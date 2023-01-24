Killer Creamery to Launch Products Nationally with Albertsons Co.

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Killer Creamery will launch all four of their sugar-free ice cream sandwiches into the 2000+ retail doors owned by Albertsons Companies. These banners include well-known names such as VONS, Safeway, ACME, and Jewel-Osco.

The increase in distribution comes after Killer Creamery posts impressive sales velocities in the test regions the summer before. Killer Creamery's sugar-free ice cream sandwich was the fastest selling better-for-you novelty product in the category.

Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, Mint Chip Zero Sugar Ice Cream Sandwiches

Louis Armstrong, had this to say about the opportunity to distribute nationally with Albertsons Companies.

"We are so thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow with Albertsons Co. They have been a great retail partner for us since we started this business in 2016. I look forward to continuing to work with them on a national level and support their business any way we can," said Louis.

The positive news follows a great week at Killer Creamery as the company and the board also announced the partnership with Idaho Milk Products in Twin Falls, ID. This partnership allows Killer Creamery to better control their supply chain and brings a whole new level of stability to its growing ice cream business.

"Killer Creamery, partnering with some of the largest dairymen in the state, becomes an interesting relationship for a startup," said Armstrong.

This manufacturing relationship could lead to one of the largest ice cream manufacturing plants in the pacific northwest and a potential win for not only the company itself but the economic growth of the Magic Valley.

Edible Armstrong Inc DBA Killer Creamery is based in Boise, ID. They are manufacturers and distributors of sugar-free and gluten free ice cream products in retail locations around the United States.

