Killer Mike to Keynote New West Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New West Summit 2019 (NWS5) THE Cannabis Tech Conference (October 10-11, 2019) is pleased to announce keynote speaker Michael Render, p.k.a. Killer Mike. Killer Mike joins Alicia Silverstone as part of an impressive roster of NWS alumni keynotes including Sir Richard Branson, George Clinton, and Ricki Lake.

Michael Render, publicly known as Killer Mike, is a husband, father, activist, businessman and GRAMMY Award-winning artist. He is as synonymous with Atlanta as the iconic brands, Coca-Cola and The Varsity. Render, who is deeply connected to his community, made a name for himself as an activist well before he ever recorded a single song. For the past two years, he's held back-to-school events offering free haircuts, braids, and school supplies for Atlanta children. His 2018 back-to-school event was held over multiple weekends in July and August and served over 250 children and youth.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Killer Mike as a keynote for this year's Summit," said Jim McAlpine, founder of New West Summit. "Mike is an all-around awesome human being, and serves as an example of what we should all strive to be. He is a successful businessman, activist, philanthropist and a hero to many, including myself."

NWS Platinum Sponsors include MediaJel and Wes Martin Cannabis. MediaJel is this year's NWS exclusive media partner and host of the official VIP Kickoff Party, to be held the evening of Thursday, October 10, 2019.

"The MediaJel and New West Summit teams have been collaborating throughout the year to bring attendees a highly curated and memorable experience," said Aaron Silverman, President and co-founder of MediaJel. "We are so excited to partner with this team and to be engaging with advocates like Killer Mike and Alicia Silverstone."

Silverman continued, "This year's VIP party is themed 'Mediatropolis: Adventures in Jeltopia'. Together we are building a world that moves beyond prohibition, and Mediatropolis is that world. We can't wait to welcome you."

NWS5 San Francisco will be held on October 10 - 11, 2019 at Bespoke Event Center and Under the Dome - Level 4 - Westfield Mall. Tickets for the Summit and VIP party are available here, (https://newwestsummit.com/get-tickets/). VIP Party sponsorship opportunities are available through MediaJel (221643@email4pr.com). Members of the press can request a media pass here: https://newwestsummit.com/media-access-questionnaire/

About New West Summit

New West Summit focuses exclusively on technological advancements in the cannabis space and the disruptive forces at play in science, investment and media for this evolving industry. The October 10-11 event at Bespoke Event Center in San Francisco, California, will feature highly vetted & curated activations and participants with 60+ exhibitors, 40+ panels, 100+ speakers, an investment round tables, showcase retail pop-up's, VIP afterparties and more. Learn more at www.NewWestSummit.com .

About MediaJel

Founded in 2017, MediaJel provides advertising and marketing solutions for the cannabis industry built with proprietary technology and driven by data. Our team has vast experience from the food and beverage and consumer packaged goods industries matched with deep heritage in cannabis, hemp and ancillary space. MediaJel activates comprehensive strategies fueled by a keen understanding of our clients' unique audiences. By utilizing proprietary technology and multiple data sets, we help brands build valued personal relationships with their target consumers during their consideration and purchase journey. MediaJel creates more than just trust and brand loyalty, we build communities one advocate at a time. For more information, visit www.MediaJel.com or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

