Killick Aerospace Group Appoints Bill Molloy as New COO.

"This opportunity really excites me! With Killick's presence in commercial and business aircraft on parts and engines, there is great potential to drive significant growth with new and existing customers," said Molloy. "In addition, I am confident that we can develop new business opportunities that will create greater value for the Killick Aerospace Group in the next 2-3 years."

Prior to this appointment, Molloy was with Bombardier Aerospace for 30 years, holding various leadership positions in both the commercial and business aircraft divisions. His responsibilities included the development of the customer support infrastructure for the CSeries (now known as the A220) and managing the Parts Services organization supporting over 6500 commercial and business aircraft globally.

In his most recent role as Vice President, Aftermarket Sales – Business Aircraft, he led an ambitious transformation delivering outstanding results over the past three years.

"The addition of someone with the talent and experience of Bill Molloy is a win for our customers," said Russell Starr, CEO and President of the Killick Aerospace Group. "I have no doubt our organization will be able to grow and perform at an even higher level with the addition of Bill, which ultimately benefits our customers and partners in the Commercial Aviation and Business Jet markets."

Molloy holds an BSc in Business & Finance from the UUJ, N. Ireland, and an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business in Canada.

About Killick Aerospace Group:

Founded in 2006, the Killick Aerospace Group is a leading provider of commercial and business aircraft engine solutions, aircraft parts and rotables, and engine sales and leasing. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, it consists of Killick Aerospace, Turbine Engine Specialists (TES), and Avistox.

Killick Aerospace, with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, provides commercial aircraft engine solutions and trades parts on Airbus, Boeing, and Bombardier programs. It has parts distribution centers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. TES, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is authorized by Honeywell and General Electric to provide world-class expertise and service on business aircraft engines and APUs. AviStox, with headquarters in Dallas, Texas, maintains a large inventory of aircraft parts from suppliers such as Honeywell, Hamilton-Sundstrand, and other leading aerospace original equipment manufacturers.

To learn more about the Killick Aerospace Group and what makes it "one company with industry leading brands," please visit www.killickaerospacegroup.com.

SOURCE Killick Aerospace Group

Related Links

http://www.killickaerospacegroup.com

