Killing of Police Officer Condemned by Pro-Police Group

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Friday's violent attack which resulted in the killing of police officer William Evans, the United Police Fund issued the following the statement:

"We at the United Police Fund (UPF) condemn the killing of Officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police and a member of the department's First Responder Unit. We join in mourning with his family, friends, and fellow officers.

"The killing of Officer Evans is a terrible reminder of the dangers facing police officers every day. Police officers dedicate their lives to protecting others, and they put their lives on the line every day. Police officers are always at risk of serious injury and even death, and they – and their families – endure enormous psychological stress.

"The UPF works to increase public support for the police and to increase public awareness about law enforcement issues. Unfortunately, in 2020 and 2021 we have seen an increased wave of crime, violence, and lawlessness – and at the same time political extremists have promoted an anti-police movement and a campaign to 'Defund the Police.'

"The anti-police movement is characterized by extremist rhetoric and threats against law enforcement officers, and this poses a grave danger of even more violence in the future. The suspect in the killing of Officer identified himself as a member of the Nation of Islam.

"Now more than ever, we are motivated to step up our activities in support of the brave law enforcement officers who devote themselves to protecting the rest of us."

United Police Fund is a 527 political organization which is engaged in grassroots advocacy on behalf of police officers. UPF aims to counter that pressure and influence elected officials in the interests of public safety and crime prevention. For more information and/or to interview a United Police Fund spokesman, contact Steve Beren at [email protected] or (425) 785-2016.

