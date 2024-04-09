1 New Release on Amazon

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Conti, a prominent Chicago lawyer, legal analyst, and law professor, well-known for handling high-profile cases including an argument before the U.S. Supreme Court, announces today the release of her new book, Killing Time with John Wayne Gacy: Defending America's Most Evil Serial Killer on Death Row .

John Wayne Gacy, one of America's most notorious serial killers, was executed by lethal injection on May 10, 1994, for torturing and murdering 33 young men and boys in Norwood Park, near Chicago, Illinois. Karen, a staunch anti-death penalty opponent, was the only female who represented Gacy in his 14 years on death row.

Currently #1 on Amazon for New Releases in Memoirs Biographies & Memoirs of Abductions, Kidnappings & Missing Persons Post this

In her new book, Karen reveals the untold story of what it was like to be a young attorney representing Gacy and the insights she gained from the countless hours talking to him on death row. Karen provides her unique perspective on his family background, and psychology, as well as new facts and theories that support the idea that Gacy was responsible for additional victims and that others likely aided him in his killings.

The book also reveals Karen's challenges as a female attorney throughout her career. She recounts her experiences handling this impossible-to-win case and becoming more resilient and capable of overcoming adversity.

Karen comments, "In the spirit of educating, enlightening, and empowering, I hope this book encourages others to persevere in their careers despite adversity. To do my job, I had to represent someone who is the epitome of evil and despised by the world." While acknowledging the heinous nature of Gacy's crimes and with respect for the victims' families, Karen makes compelling arguments against the death penalty. She thoughtfully discusses the arguments for and against capital punishment, so readers can decide if it is a just punishment.

Scott Turow, bestselling author of Presumed Innocent and Ultimate Punishment, comments, "This addictively readable book about Karen Conti's representation of John Wayne Gacy, perhaps the most prolific serial killer ever to be put to death in this country answers some of the law's most fascinating questions."

Currently #1 on Amazon for New Releases in Memoirs Biographies & Memoirs of Abductions, Kidnappings & Missing Persons, Killing Time with John Wayne Gacy: Defending America's Most Evil Serial Killer on Death Row can be purchased on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Walmart, Books-A-Million , on the iBooks app and more.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Karen Conti