KILLY Announces Light Path 8 North American Tour

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Toronto's own breaking star KILLY announces the Light Path 8 North American Tour. The two-month trek will officially kick off on November 11 in Los Angeles, CA and will hit cities throughout the United States and Canada, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Montreal, Vancouver and more.

A special Spotify presale begins at 10 AM local time on Tuesday, September 24 for a 24-hour period. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 27. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://killy.co/tour .

Prior to heading out on his headlining tour, KILLY will is set to join Young thug and Machine Gun Kelly as a special guest on select dates of their upcoming joint tour. The genre-defying hip-hop star is also set to perform at Rolling Loud's inaugural New York City festival and the Goldrush festival in Chandler, AZ. See below for KILLY's full touring itinerary.

KILLY remains known for high-energy and hypnotic live performances. He recently ignited a North American run alongside NAV, performed at festivals across Europe and turned up with a powerhouse set at Lollapalooza.

Earlier this summer, KILLY released his latest project, Light Path 8 [Epic Records]. The 13-track release showcases the scope of the budding star's unique style and versatility, carried by a magnetic melodic sensibility, next-level production and his ever evolving exploration of sound. Get it here: https://smarturl.it/LightPath8. Recently, he dropped the music video for project highlight "Destiny." Watch this space for more visuals coming soon. Experience Light Path 8 now as KILLY's rise ramps up. Don't miss him this Fall.

KILLY 2019 TOUR DATES: 9/28 Goldrush Festival Chandler, AZ 9/30 RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON ^ 10/12 Rolling Loud Queens, NY 10/26 Fox Theatre Detroit, MI ^ 10/31 The Family Arena St. Louis, MO ^ 11/5 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO * 11/11 Echoplex Los Angeles, CA 11/12 Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA 11/13 Soma Sidestage San Diego, CA 11/15 Slim's San Francisco, CA 11/16 The Catalyst Atrium Santa Cruz, CA 11/19 Crocodile Café Seattle, WA 11/20 Hawthorne Theater Portland, OR 11/22 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC 11/30 Avondale Music Hall Chicago, IL 12/3 Knitting Factory Brooklyn, NY 12/4 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA 12/6 U Street Music Washington, DC 12/9 Voltage Lounge Philadelphia, PA 12/10 Corona Theatre Montreal, QC

^ With Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly * With Young Thug

After bursting on the scene with his disruptive single "Killamonjaro" in 2017, the Bajan-Filipino artist has quickly become one of music's most exciting artists to watch. On the heels of the hit, his debut project Surrender Your Soul was released last year to acclaim via his Secret Sound Club label, giving his growing fanbase a sizable taste of a unique knack for melody, fully-immersive creative vision and personal lyrics that speak to the highs and lows of his journey. His reach has continued to grow steadily: by the end of 2018, he'd reached almost 200 million listens on Spotify alone, and brought his music to audiences across the globe on his "Surrender Your Soul" World Tour. Capping off a break-out year, KILLY released a five-track EP entitled KILLSTREAK to his ever-growing fanbase, received three 2019 JUNO Award nominations and garnered two Platinum-certified singles. As of today, the budding superstar has accumulated more than 500 million streams across platforms globally, after The FADER dubbed him "one of Toronto's most streamed young rappers." With his latest full-length project, Light Path 8, KILLY continues to pave a new way for hip-hop. Things may never be the same.

