KILN TO ANCHOR HOSPITALITY-DRIVEN FLEXIBLE WORKSPACE AND COMMUNITY HUB IN THE WEAVE AT OCVIBE

New Partnership Brings World-Class Coworking to OCVIBE, Reinforcing Anaheim's Evolution into a Dynamic Destination for Business, Culture, and Entertainment

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCVIBE, the 100-acre mixed-use district shaping the future of Anaheim, today announced that Kiln, the hospitality-driven coworking and flexible office operator known for creating elevated workplace communities across the Western U.S., has committed to a full floor at The Weave, OCVIBE's mass timber office building. Set to open as part of OCVIBE's first phase of development in 2027, Kiln at The Weave will introduce flexible workspace, team suites, private offices, meeting rooms, and hospitality-forward gathering spaces to support a new generation of companies, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking a more connected and experience-driven work environment in Southern California.

Kiln at OCVIBE

The announcement marks another major milestone for OCVIBE as the district continues to evolve into one of the West Coast's most ambitious mixed-use destinations, integrating workspaces, entertainment venues, hospitality, dining, parks, and cultural programming into a walkable, transit-oriented ecosystem in Orange County.

"OCVIBE is being developed as a first-of-its-kind, digitally connected mixed-use campus that brings together workplaces, residences, entertainment, dining, public space, and culture within a single, integrated environment," said Scott Frick, Senior Vice President of Real Estate & District Operations at OCVIBE. "As we evaluated the future of work, and the evolving needs of employers, we conducted an extensive search for a coworking partner that could help define what the next generation of workplace experience should look like. Kiln stood out for its ability to blend flexibility, hospitality, community, and technology in a way that reflects where the market is headed. Their presence at The Weave helps advance our vision of creating a workplace ecosystem where people can seamlessly connect with the broader lifestyle experiences available throughout the OCVIBE district."

"Anaheim is home to a dynamic and creative business community which is on the cusp of a new era," said Arian Lewis, CEO and Co-Founder of Kiln. "The combination of media, tech, and entertainment in this market is queuing up for a new kind of experience in the workplace. OCVIBE has a clear vision of this future and is making a serious investment in bringing it into the present. Kiln recognizes that true hospitality in the workplace is about transformation. Enabling individuals and teams to adapt and transform in a much more competitive market. We are confident that the product we are designing for this environment will be a leap forward for the members who join us."

Founded in Utah, Kiln serves more than 8,500 members across 3,300 companies through a growing network of communities across the Western United States. Designed for modern teams seeking greater flexibility, connection, and quality-of-life, Kiln combines private offices, team studios, coworking memberships, meeting and event spaces, and exceptional hospitality to create environments where people and companies can do their best work.

Kiln's arrival further positions Anaheim as more than a traditional convention or tourism destination, instead reinforcing the city's emergence as a fully integrated "meet + work + experience" environment capable of supporting gatherings and businesses of all sizes.

"Kiln's arrival at The Weave is another strong signal of where Anaheim is headed as a destination," said Mike Waterman, President & CEO, Visit Anaheim. "We're seeing increasing demand for environments that blend meetings, work, hospitality, entertainment, and culture into a more connected experience. Anaheim is uniquely positioned to deliver that at scale. As major developments continue to reshape the city, projects like OCVIBE help expand the kinds of experiences and opportunities available not only to visitors and meeting attendees, but also to the companies, entrepreneurs, and creative communities investing in Anaheim's future."

When the district opens its first phase in early 2027, OCVIBE will feature a distinct mix of hospitality, culinary, and flexible-use venues across the district designed to host corporate meetings, breakout sessions, pre- and post-event gatherings, live entertainment, and community programming. The surrounding district atmosphere, anchored by world-class entertainment and year-round activity, will provide Kiln members and their guests with a uniquely connected environment where work, culture, and entertainment seamlessly intersect.

"This lease represents a significant milestone for The Weave and underscores the demand we are seeing for workplace environments that move beyond the traditional office model," said John Harty, Executive Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield. "The Weave offers a boutique-scale workplace experience intentionally designed around how today's leading employers attract, retain, and engage talent in an increasingly hybrid world. Combined with Kiln's flexible workspace platform, companies and their teams will gain access to a workplace integrated within a 100-acre mixed-use campus that offers year-round access to dining, elevated hospitality, entertainment, and green open spaces. Backed by a long-term ownership structure with the resources and commitment to continually invest in and enhance the district, OCVIBE delivers a workplace experience unlike anything else currently available in Southern California."

The Weave at OCVIBE

Located adjacent to Honda Center and within walking distance to ARTIC (Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center), the 168,000 square foot LEED Gold-designed building is built for a more connected and flexible workday with biophilic design, abundant natural light and operable windows, open-air stairwells, and seamless indoor-outdoor experiences with private terraces and porches.

The six-story mass timber office building will integrate premium workspace with direct access to neighborhood amenities including Katella Commons, the district's chef-driven market hall, the Katella and Cerritos garages, and OCVIBE's growing mix of restaurants, entertainment venues, public art programming, and 20-acres of new parks and plazas.

The architecture of the building itself is a testament to the developer's broader vision to transform the 100 acres surrounding Honda Center into a vibrant mixed-use district.

The Weave will welcome Kiln in 2027 following the opening of OCVIBE's 5,000-person-capicity concert hall, Katella Commons, and the first phase of the district's public art program. Additional details regarding Kiln at The Weave, including leasing opportunities, programming and opening timelines, will be announced later this year.

Cushman & Wakefield's John Harty and Jason Ward represented OCVIBE, while Mitch Lundquist and Ben Halverson from JLL represented Kiln.

An interactive virtual preview of The Weave can be explored, here. For more information about Kiln at The Weave, please visit: Kiln Anaheim. For images, photos, b-roll, and more information about OCVIBE and The Weave, visit: OCVIBE Media Center.

About OCVIBE:

OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE will open to the public in early 2027 with Katella Commons – a food-driven market hall, public plaza, concert hall, and new office space at The Weave – the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,000 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.

About Kiln:

Kiln is a renowned coworking and flex office brand with over 20 locations, opened or under development, across the West. Kiln is dedicated to providing flexible workspace solutions that elevate the quality of life while at work. Many companies utilize Kiln to help attract, retain, and care for their top talent. More than 2000 companies are Kiln members, including several of the world's most recognized brands. Visit www.kiln.com for more information.

About Cushman & Wakefield:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com

SOURCE OCVIBE