OCVIBE ANNOUNCES NEW CHEF-DRIVEN KITCHEN CONCEPTS AT KATELLA COMMONS, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S NEWEST MARKET HALL

Chefs Danielle Duran Zecca and Alessandro Zecca, Alberto Bañuelos, Alex "Pobre Diablo" Garcia and Elvia "La Bruja" Huerta, Kanate Ungkasrithongkul and Anita Lin, and Zach Scherer Join the Growing Lineup in Orange County's Newest Entertainment District

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCVIBE, the 100-acre mixed-use development transforming the area surrounding Honda Center in Orange County, today announced new chef-driven kitchen concepts joining the lineup at Katella Commons, the district's 50,000-square-foot, two-story market hall set to open in 2027.

Katella Commons at OCVIBE

Chefs Danielle Duran Zecca and Alessandro Zecca, Alberto Bañuelos, Alex "Pobre Diablo" Garcia and Elvia "La Bruja" Huerta, Kanate Ungkasrithongkul, and Anita Lin and Chef Zach Scherer will all bring bold culinary perspectives and deep community roots to a growing roster that reflects OCVIBE's commitment to local-first, chef-driven, and culturally diverse dining. The OCVIBE team will announce additional chef partners later this year.

"Katella Commons is built on the belief that great food is inseparable from the people who make it," said Nick Pacific, Vice President, Katella Commons Development. "Every concept we bring into this space is chosen because it represents a genuine culinary voice, with chefs and operators who have something real to say. These new partner concepts each embody that, and we're proud to welcome them into the community we are building."



Newly Announced Kitchen Concepts

The restaurant concepts, beloved throughout Los Angeles and Orange County, span a diverse range of culinary traditions, and are each led by operators with strong ties to the Southern California communities they represent:

Chefs Danielle Duran Zecca and Alessandro Zecca – Led by husband-and-wife chefs Danielle Duran Zecca and Alessandro Zecca, the team behind the acclaimed Amiga Amore, this new "Mexitalian" concept brings a fresh take on the cuisines of Mexico and Italy to Anaheim. Blending Latin American warmth with Italian tradition, the concept celebrates the intersection of cultures through food. The menu is a love letter to heritage cooking and the shared table, brought to life with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.



"Our food comes from our own experiences growing up between cultures and finding so many similarities in the way food brings people together. Katella Commons feels like the right home for us because it's focused on the people and stories behind the food. We're excited to share our take on 'Mexitalian' cooking with a new audience and be part of something that's bringing so many different voices to one table," said Chefs Danielle Duran Zecca and Alessandro Zecca.



Amiga Amore earned back-to-back acclaim as a James Beard semifinalist for Best Emerging Restaurant in 2024, followed by Chef Danielle Duran-Zecca's semifinalist nod for Best Chef: California in 2025.





Led by husband-and-wife chefs Danielle Duran Zecca and Alessandro Zecca, the team behind the acclaimed Amiga Amore, this new "Mexitalian" concept brings a fresh take on the cuisines of Mexico and Italy to Anaheim. Blending Latin American warmth with Italian tradition, the concept celebrates the intersection of cultures through food. The menu is a love letter to heritage cooking and the shared table, brought to life with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. "Our food comes from our own experiences growing up between cultures and finding so many similarities in the way food brings people together. Katella Commons feels like the right home for us because it's focused on the people and stories behind the food. We're excited to share our take on 'Mexitalian' cooking with a new audience and be part of something that's bringing so many different voices to one table," said Amiga Amore earned back-to-back acclaim as a James Beard semifinalist for Best Emerging Restaurant in 2024, followed by Chef Danielle Duran-Zecca's semifinalist nod for Best Chef: California in 2025. Chef Alberto Bañuelos Burritos La Palma, led by chef and founder Alberto Bañuelos, is a family-driven concept rooted in tradition. The Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized Southern California favorite is celebrated for its slender, palm-sized burritos featuring rich, slow-simmered beef birria wrapped inside legendary, fresh-pressed flour tortillas while honoring generations of family recipes and craftsmanship.



"Burritos La Palma is about simple food made with care, from fresh-pressed tortillas to slow-simmered fillings. We're proud to partner with Katella Commons because it brings together chefs focused on craft and consistency," said Chef Alberto Bañuelos, Founder of Burritos La Palma .



Burritos La Palma earned the prestigious Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand for five consecutive years (2019–2023) and regularly secured a coveted spot on the Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants list for its legendary Zacatecan-style flour tortilla burritos.





Burritos La Palma, led by chef and founder Alberto Bañuelos, is a family-driven concept rooted in tradition. The Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized Southern California favorite is celebrated for its slender, palm-sized burritos featuring rich, slow-simmered beef birria wrapped inside legendary, fresh-pressed flour tortillas while honoring generations of family recipes and craftsmanship. "Burritos La Palma is about simple food made with care, from fresh-pressed tortillas to slow-simmered fillings. We're proud to partner with Katella Commons because it brings together chefs focused on craft and consistency," . Burritos La Palma earned the prestigious Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand for five consecutive years (2019–2023) and regularly secured a coveted spot on the Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants list for its legendary Zacatecan-style flour tortilla burritos. Alex "Pobre Diablo" Garcia and Elvia "La Bruja" Huerta – A heavy metal and punk rock themed Mexican concept run by husband-and-wife duo Alex "Pobre Diablo" Garcia and Elvia "La Bruja" Huerta. Evil Cooks brings a street-smart culinary ethos and fearless creativity to Katella Commons, offering guests a menu built on technique, provocation, and a deep love for real ingredients.



"From the beginning, Evil Cooks has been our way of combining Mexican food with the music and culture we grew up around. What attracted us to Katella Commons is that it isn't asking chefs to fit a certain mold. It's a place for concepts with their own identity, and that's exactly why it felt right for Evil Cooks," said Alex "Pobre Diablo" Garcia and Elvia "La Bruja" Huerta, Co-Founders, Evil Cooks.



Evil Cooks cemented its status among L.A.'s culinary elite by securing two consecutive James Beard Award nominations and a coveted spot on the Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants list for its heavy-metal, boundary-pushing taco creations.





A heavy metal and punk rock themed Mexican concept run by husband-and-wife duo Alex "Pobre Diablo" Garcia and Elvia "La Bruja" Huerta. Evil Cooks brings a street-smart culinary ethos and fearless creativity to Katella Commons, offering guests a menu built on technique, provocation, and a deep love for real ingredients. "From the beginning, Evil Cooks has been our way of combining Mexican food with the music and culture we grew up around. What attracted us to Katella Commons is that it isn't asking chefs to fit a certain mold. It's a place for concepts with their own identity, and that's exactly why it felt right for Evil Cooks," said Evil Cooks cemented its status among L.A.'s culinary elite by securing two consecutive James Beard Award nominations and a coveted spot on the Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants list for its heavy-metal, boundary-pushing taco creations. Kanate Ungkasrithongkul and Anita Lin – Husband-and-wife duo Kanate Ungkasrithongkul and Anita Lin are expanding their culinary footprint from the beloved Manaao Thai Comfort Food. After building a loyal following at their Tustin location and expanding to the Irvine Spectrum Center, the team is launching a dedicated outpost at OCVIBE. Named Khao Soi, this specialized concept features a smaller, focused, exclusive menu centered entirely around their signature Thai curries.



"I'm excited to bring Khao Soi to life at OCVIBE," said chef-owner Kanate Ungkasrithongkul. "Katella Commons gives us the opportunity to share some of our most beloved Thai dishes with a new audience. To be in the company of so many other respected chefs and operators is inspiring, and I cannot wait to open."



Manaao Thai Comfort Food solidified its reputation as one of Orange County's hottest restaurants by securing the prestigious Thai SELECT Signature Certification and landing on the Los Angeles Times' "Best Dishes" list for its exceptional, authentic Khao Soi.





Husband-and-wife duo Kanate Ungkasrithongkul and Anita Lin are expanding their culinary footprint from the beloved Manaao Thai Comfort Food. After building a loyal following at their Tustin location and expanding to the Irvine Spectrum Center, the team is launching a dedicated outpost at OCVIBE. Named Khao Soi, this specialized concept features a smaller, focused, exclusive menu centered entirely around their signature Thai curries. "I'm excited to bring Khao Soi to life at OCVIBE," said "Katella Commons gives us the opportunity to share some of our most beloved Thai dishes with a new audience. To be in the company of so many other respected chefs and operators is inspiring, and I cannot wait to open." Manaao Thai Comfort Food solidified its reputation as one of Orange County's hottest restaurants by securing the prestigious Thai SELECT Signature Certification and landing on the Los Angeles Times' "Best Dishes" list for its exceptional, authentic Khao Soi. Chef Zach Scherer's Pizza and Fried Chicken Concepts – Chef Zach Scherer, the acclaimed chef, and co-founder of DARKROOM Restaurant and Wine Bar, is creating two elevated concepts focused on reimagined comfort food focused on high-quality ingredients, refined technique and accessible food choices at a very high level. The pizza concept upgrades New York style pizza using bakery level dough techniques and premium ingredients to create a best-in-class everyday slice. The fried chicken sandwich concept celebrates global fried chicken traditions, offering a flexible menu inspired by cuisines from around the world including American, Asian, European, and Latin American influences. It is designed to constantly evolve with new flavors and interpretations.



"Katella Commons feels like a rare opportunity to be part of something that really matters for Orange County food," said Chef Zach Scherer. "The vision, the people behind it, and the focus on building a true culinary destination make it the perfect place for us to bring these concepts to life, and we're genuinely excited to contribute to it."



Chef Zach Scherer and his Santa Ana restaurant, Darkroom, achieved a major milestone by ranking at the Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants list.

"Bringing these new chefs and concepts to Katella Commons reflects our vision of creating a destination that showcases exceptional culinary talent and authentic food experiences," said Chef Rémi Lauvand, who helps manage culinary programming and chef curation for Katella Commons. "They each bring a distinct point of view, a commitment to quality, and a passionate following. Some are already beloved by Orange County diners, while others will introduce exciting new flavors to OCVIBE. Together, they represent the creativity, diversity, and energy that will define Katella Commons, and I look forward to welcoming guests to experience everything they have to offer."

A Market Hall Built on Cultural Diversity and Local Roots

Centrally located within the OCVIBE district, just below The Weave office building, Katella Commons will feature 21 chef-driven kitchens and six original bar and lounge concepts when it opens in early 2027. The market hall connects seamlessly to the district's central plaza and surrounding entertainment venues, reinforcing its role as a daily gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

The partnerships reflect the broader vision for Katella Commons: a space where culinary diversity is not a checkbox but a foundation. Each operator was selected not only for the quality of their food, but for the authenticity of their story and their connection to the cultural fabric of Southern California.

"What makes Katella Commons unlike any other dining destination in the region is the genuine depth of the people behind every kitchen," said Anthony Olheiser, Senior Vice President, Food & Beverage. "These aren't just restaurants, they're expressions of community, craft, and culture. We're building something that Orange County has never seen before, and these concepts are a powerful next step in that story."

OCVIBE will continue to announce additional kitchen concepts and operators in the months ahead as Katella Commons' full lineup takes shape ahead of its 2027 opening.

An interactive virtual preview of Katella Commons can be found here. For images, photos, b-roll, and more information about OCVIBE, Katella Commons, and the OCVIBE culinary program, visit the OCVIBE Media Center.

About OCVIBE

OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE will open to the public in early 2027 with Katella Commons – a food-driven market hall, public plaza, concert hall, and new office space at The Weave – the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,000 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.

About Katella Commons

Opening in early 2027 as part of OCVIBE, Katella Commons is a 50,000-square-foot, two-story chef-driven market hall located in the heart of Anaheim. Designed as the social hub of the 100-acre mixed-use district surrounding Honda Center, Katella Commons will feature 21 kitchens and six original bar and lounge concepts, offering a dynamic day-to-night destination that connects seamlessly to OCVIBE's public spaces, entertainment venues, and The Weave office building. Katella Commons is shaped by a "for chef, by chef" partnership model which redefines the relationship between developers and chefs offering a turnkey, partnership-driven framework removing many of the financial and operational barriers to restaurant ownership. Named after historic Katella Avenue, whose origins trace back to Anaheim pioneer John Rea and his daughters Kate and Ella, Katella Commons honors the area's heritage while creating a new gathering place for Southern California residents and visitors alike.

SOURCE OCVIBE