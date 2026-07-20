CHEF ROY CHOI BRINGS CELEBRATED BEST FRIEND RESTAURANT CONCEPT HOME TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Internationally Acclaimed Restaurant will Make its California Debut in the Fall of 2027 as the First Restaurant to Open in Anaheim's OCVIBE District

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCVIBE, the 100-acre mixed-use district transforming the area surrounding Honda Center in Orange County, today announced that internationally acclaimed chef Roy Choi will bring his celebrated restaurant concept, Best Friend, to Orange County with an anticipated opening in Fall 2027. The announcement marks the first of OCVIBE's forthcoming collection of chef-driven signature restaurants, establishing the culinary vision for what is slated to become one of Southern California's premier dining destinations.

Chef Roy Choi

Created by James Beard Award-winning chef Roy Choi, Best Friend is an energetic celebration of Korean barbecue, bold flavors and the cultural influences that have defined Southern California's dining scene. Following the success of its flagship location at Park MGM in Las Vegas, the Anaheim location will become only the second Best Friend restaurant in the country, bringing the award-winning concept to the community that has long been part of its story. Born in Seoul, South Korea, Choi spent his formative years in Los Angeles and Orange County, including part of his childhood in Anaheim, where his parents owned a Korean restaurant and where he developed his love of cooking.

"Orange County has always been an important part of my life and my career, and opening Best Friend at OCVIBE feels incredibly meaningful," said chef Roy Choi. "I've always wanted to do something big in Orange County that represented not only my own roots here, but the voices of all that live here. I feel like OC's got something to say to the world! Best Friend is perfect because it has built an incredible following with guests from across Orange County, and now we have the opportunity to create something that's truly for this community and by this community. This restaurant will celebrate the neighborhoods, cultures and people that make Orange County special, and I couldn't imagine a better place to do that than OCVIBE."

"Roy Choi has fundamentally changed the way people think about food, culture and community," said Anthony Olheiser, Senior Vice President of Hospitality at OCVIBE. "From the beginning, our vision for OCVIBE has been to partner with chefs whose restaurants represent more than great dining experiences, they tell authentic stories, celebrate the communities they serve and create places where people genuinely want to gather. Best Friend embodies that philosophy, and we're incredibly proud to welcome Roy as the first chef to join our signature restaurant collection."

A Restaurant Designed for Orange County

While Best Friend's Las Vegas location celebrates the spirit of Southern California, the OCVIBE restaurant will evolve to reflect the unique character, diversity and creativity of Orange County.

Inspired by the communities that have shaped the region, the restaurant will incorporate thoughtful design elements, locally inspired storytelling and collaborations that celebrate Orange County's rich cultural identity and art. Guests can also expect exclusive menu offerings and seasonal features inspired by the region, creating an experience that feels distinctly rooted in Anaheim while remaining true to the vibrant energy that has made Best Friend a nationally recognized destination.

Building Orange County's Next Great Culinary Destination

Best Friend represents the first signature restaurant within OCVIBE's curated collection of chef-driven dining concepts, with additional acclaimed chefs and restaurant partners to be revealed in the coming months. Together, the restaurants will anchor a broader culinary program that showcases some of the country's most celebrated chefs while highlighting the diversity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit that define Southern California.

"Today's travelers are looking for authentic dining experiences that reflect the character of the places they visit," said Mike Waterman, President & CEO of Visit Anaheim. "Chef Roy Choi's Best Friend delivers exactly what many travelers are looking for while adding another exciting culinary experience at OCVIBE. As the district continues to expand its collection of chef-driven restaurants, it will further elevate Anaheim's reputation as a destination where exceptional dining is part of the experience."

The signature restaurants will complement Katella Commons, OCVIBE's 50,000-square-foot chef-driven market hall opening in early 2027, creating a district with more than 35 food and beverage experiences designed to serve residents, visitors, and entertainment guests alike.

"Every chef and restaurant at OCVIBE has been intentionally selected to contribute something distinct to the overall dining experience," added Olheiser. "We're building a culinary program defined by diversity of perspective, authenticity and exceptional quality, where each concept has been chosen not only for its own merits, but for how it enhances the collection as a whole. Roy Choi and Best Friend perfectly embody that vision, and this announcement marks another milestone in building a dining destination in Southern California that brings together some of the most compelling culinary voices in the world."

Recognized as one of the country's most influential culinary innovators, Roy Choi first transformed the dining industry through Kogi BBQ, the groundbreaking food truck that helped ignite the modern food truck movement. Since then, he has earned international acclaim through acclaimed restaurants, bestselling books, television shows and his continued influence on contemporary American cuisine. Best Friend has become one of Las Vegas' most celebrated restaurants, earning praise for its vibrant atmosphere, innovative Korean barbecue-inspired menu and immersive guest experience.

At OCVIBE, Best Friend will continue that tradition while embracing Orange County's distinct identity through thoughtfully curated food, design, art and community partnerships that celebrate the region's cultural richness.

A New Experiential District for Southern California

The 35+ dining establishments that will make up OCVIBE's culinary ecosystem is just one chapter in the district's broader vision to create a place where culture is continually shared and discovered through the moments people experience together. Surrounding Honda Center, home of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, the district will feature chef-driven eateries, live music venues, immersive entertainment, parks and public gathering spaces, public art, offices, residences, and hotels; all designed to create reasons to visit throughout the day and stay well into the evening.

"We want OCVIBE to become part of people's daily lives," said Morell Marean, Senior Vice President of Immersive Entertainment at OCVIBE. "Whether you're meeting friends before a concert, discovering a new restaurant, or spending an afternoon enjoying our outdoor art gallery, every visit will feel different while still feeling unmistakably OCVIBE. Best Friend is exactly the kind of memorable dining experience that turns a visit into something people will want to come back and experience again and again."

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About OCVIBE

OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE will open to the public in early 2027 with Katella Commons – a food-driven market hall, public plaza, concert hall, and new office space at The Weave, the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,000 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.

About Best Friend

Created by James Beard Award-winning chef Roy Choi, Best Friend is an award-winning Korean barbecue-inspired restaurant that blends bold flavors, vibrant design and Southern California culture into an immersive dining experience. Since opening at Park MGM Las Vegas, Best Friend has become one of the city's most acclaimed restaurants, recognized for its inventive menu, energetic atmosphere and celebration of Korean American cuisine. The OCVIBE location, opening in Fall 2027, will mark the restaurant's second permanent location.

SOURCE OCVIBE