Kilo Health Is Experiencing Spectacular 250% Growth Within the Covid Waves

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilo Health, one of the leading digital health and wellness companies globally, is experiencing astounding growth during the waves of the global pandemic. The company is successfully adapting to today's world by offering remote work with flexible hours and has no plan in slowing down expansion. Kilo Health has hired 295 employees between October 2020 and July 2021 – an exponential 250% increase from the previous year.

Juste Vizinyte, Chief People Officer at Kilo Health

Making Proper Adjustments and Ensuring Safety

In order to grow successfully during Covid, changes had to be made to the processes of recruiting and onboarding. Juste Vizinyte, Chief People Officer at Kilo Health, explained, "As HR, we have adjusted and developed a new core capability. During Covid, we paid more attention and focused on interpersonal relationship-building remotely (online team-building, online activities, and temperature checks). As a company, we provide flexible hours and remote systems to support employees and make them feel safe." Taking proper steps with this approach is what has ensured the company's success during these unprecedented times.

The Recent Advances

Within two years of the pandemic, Kilo Health has invested €2 million into new products and has opened two new offices. Since March 2020, they have hired over 350 employees in different fields of expertise: 51 in tech, 46 in products, 81 in marketing, 45 in operations, 9 in wellness, 1 in health, 47 in creative, and 43 in support. The company plans to keep offering these and even more opportunities for future employees as well.

Future Plans for Recruitment

Kilo Health is looking to push forward as a leading global company in digital health and wellness. The team is growing and is invested in further developments and expansions. "Today, we are one step closer to a tectonic shift in the health and wellness market. Data is being shared on a whole new scale, integrations with state digital health platforms are being created, and new sensors are allowing us to bring the physical and digital worlds together to get the best of both. It's a new industry being born." – says Tadas Burgaila, Co-Founder and CEO of Kilo Health.

About Kilo Health

Kilo Health is one of the leading digital health and wellness companies globally, not only attracting talents to join its fast-growing team but also co-founding and accelerating start-ups in a rapidly growing digital health industry.

With 4+ million paying users worldwide (the majority in the United States), strong technology, and a digital marketing platform, Kilo Health provides unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurial talents and visionaries to build digital health products of the future.

Kilo Health was founded to design the most engaging and effective digital lifestyle interventions that lead to a healthier life by preventing, managing, or treating various health conditions.

Continuously seeking new opportunities, co-founding, and accelerating prospective next-gen products, Kilo Health has grown from 7 to 500 bright talents in three years and aims to become the most loved digital health and wellness product suite globally.

