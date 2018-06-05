Kilroy Realty Corporation Selects ioTium to Transform Building Operations Across Property Portfolio

"KRC understands how physical environments shape both productivity and creativity. At the same time, they understand the value of controlling who has access to their buildings," said Ron Victor, Founder and CEO of ioTium.

ioTium OT-Access is a fully managed service providing secure, audited remote user access to mission critical control systems and networks. The agentless solution covers all aspects - right from network planning, to commissioning, 24x7 real time monitoring and audit reports. OT-Access is powered by the industry's first zero-touch provisioned iNode at the edge enabling rapid commission across locations, eliminating the need for costly additional IT staff and time consuming network re-engineering.

"KRC has historically provided building access on a building-by-building basis," said Khanh Nguyen, Vice President, IT – Enterprise Applications at KRC. "As our portfolio has grown, so has our need for a reference architecture that enables a unified look at activities across our buildings. This streamlines day-to-day tasks for our engineering team while providing us with a dashboard of activities across properties."

KRC demands the highest level of performance for their buildings. The company evaluated a variety of technologies and solutions prior to selecting ioTium OT-Access. Critical to their selection process was the ability to receive a "single pane of glass" view of user access rights across their building portfolio. Another factor was speed of deployment. KRC sought a solution that could transform building operations in weeks – not years.

"Ultimately, our relationship is built on the fact that ioTium operates at the speed of our innovation, leveraging our investment," continued Nguyen.

ioTium is a sponsor at this year's IBCon, being held June 6-7, 2018 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Visit ioTium at booth #1605 to see a live demo of the ioTium OT-Access solution.

About IoTium

ioTium is the first commercially deployed secure Edge-Cloud infrastructure company for the IIoT. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and funded by GE Ventures, March Capital, Juniper Ventures and the Fabric, ioTium is the company of choice for Fortune 500 organizations looking to enable secure, scalable IIoT deployment today. ioTium bridges the legacy brown-field world with the new cloud-enabled world. The company's Edge-Cloud offerings have been deployed in dozens of leading organizations in the building automation, oil and gas, power and utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare verticals as well as in smart cities. ioTium solutions include the groundbreaking ioTium OT-Net Network-as-a-Service; ioTium OT-Access; and the ioTium OT-Edge solution. The company's solutions ensure that any machine, using any protocol, can be instantly, seamlessly and securely connected to any application residing in any cloud or data center through any network infrastructure and operator; while eliminating deployment complexity issues and minimizing network security risks. For more information, visit: http://www.iotium.io.

