Beloved confectionery and ice cream brand earns top national recognition from consumers across the country

PETOSKEY, Mich., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilwins, the premium ice cream and confections franchise known for its hand-crafted chocolates, hand-paddled fudge and super-premium ice cream, has been named the No. 1 Best Dessert/Treat Chain in the United States in USA TODAY's prestigious 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Kilwins Named USA TODAY's No. 1 Best Dessert Treat Chain.

The "10 Best" awards by USA Today are an annual highlight in the culinary world, showcasing the most beloved establishments across various categories as voted by readers. Kilwins earned the top spot among nationally recognized dessert brands, reflecting the loyalty of its guests and the enduring appeal of its time-honored sweets and immersive in-store experience.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from consumers," said Brian Britton, CEO of Kilwins. "For nearly 80 years, Kilwins has been dedicated to making happy moments through hand-crafted treats and exceptional guest experiences. Being named the No. 1 Dessert/Treat Chain by USA TODAY readers is a testament to our franchise owners, all of our team members and our loyal guests who continue to make Kilwins part of their family traditions."

Founded in Petoskey, Michigan, in 1947, Kilwins has built its reputation on premium ingredients and traditional confectionery craftsmanship. Guests can watch fudge being hand-paddled on marble tables, caramel apples dipped by hand, waffle cones rolled fresh, and many other treats made right in the store. Today, the dessert shop franchise operates nearly 190 locations across 29 states and continues to expand into new markets nationwide.

The award follows a year of significant momentum for the company. In 2025, Kilwins opened 19 new locations, signed 31 franchise agreements and achieved double-digit growth in total store count, further strengthening its position as one of America's most beloved premium dessert brands.

"At Kilwins, we're proud to offer more than just desserts, we create experiences that bring people together," said Angie Eckelkamp, chief marketing officer of Kilwins. "Whether guests are enjoying a scoop of ice cream on vacation, sharing a box of chocolates during the holidays or watching fresh fudge being made in-store, these moments become lasting memories. We're honored that USA TODAY readers recognized the magic of the Kilwins experience."

As Kilwins continues its national growth, the company remains committed to preserving the hand-crafted traditions and warm hospitality that have defined the brand for generations.

For more information about Kilwins, visit www.kilwins.com.

About Kilwins:

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream, all made with the finest ingredients. Kilwins has been making people happy since 1947, providing guests with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. In each store, guests can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The brand has more than 190 locations and growing, and has earned industry recognition, ranking No. 1 in the candy, ice cream and frozen desserts category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for ten consecutive years. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit https://www.kilwins.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.kilwinsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Kilwins