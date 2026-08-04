Kilwins Names Kelli Schroeder Chief Development Officer

Veteran franchise development leader succeeds retiring executive Ron Galbreath to guide the brand's next chapter of strategic growth

PETOSKEY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilwins, the premium confectionery and ice cream franchise known for its hand-crafted chocolates, super-premium ice cream and nostalgic in-store experience, today announced the appointment of Kelli Schroeder as chief development officer. Schroeder succeeds Ron Galbreath, who is retiring after years of dedicated leadership and service to the brand.

Schroeder brings more than 15 years of franchise development leadership experience and has helped grow franchise brands throughout the United States and internationally. A Certified Franchise Executive, she has built and led high-performing teams, led brands into new markets and helped thousands of entrepreneurs pursue business ownership. Most recently, she served as vice president of franchise development for Threshold Brands, leading growth across a portfolio of 10 home service brands in the United States and Canada.

"Kelli brings the rare combination of proven franchise development leadership, global growth experience and the firsthand perspective of a franchise owner," said Brian Britton, president and CEO of Kilwins. "She understands how to build high-performing teams, open new markets and support entrepreneurs through every stage of the ownership journey. We are thrilled to welcome her as we thoughtfully expand Kilwins into more communities while protecting the magic our guests and franchise owners have valued for generations."

Her career also includes leadership roles with WellBiz Brands, Wingstop Restaurants International, Brinker International and eXp World Holdings. As a multi-unit franchisee of Miracle Method, Schroeder brings the added perspective of an owner who understands the opportunities and responsibilities of operating within a franchise system.

"Kilwins has been part of my life since childhood –spending summers with my grandparents in North Carolina which included several trips to the local store," Schroeder said. "Now I get to help more entrepreneurs bring that same sense of warmth, tradition and joy to their own communities. I am honored to join the team and help build the next chapter of growth for a brand that means so much to so many families, including my own."

Her appointment comes as Kilwins continues expanding its national footprint while preserving the traditions that have defined the brand since 1947. Kilwins was recently recognized as the No. 1 Best Dessert/Treat Chain in the United States in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Galbreath will work alongside Schroeder during a transition period to support continuity as she assumes leadership of Kilwins' development, real estate and construction teams.

For more information about Kilwins, visit www.kilwins.com.

About Kilwins:

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream. The brand has been making people happy since 1947, providing guests with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. In each store, guests can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The growing brand has more than 190 locations nationwide, with new stores continuing to open in markets across the country. Kilwins has earned industry recognition, ranking No. 1 in the candy, ice cream and frozen desserts category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for 10 consecutive years and being named USA TODAY's 2026 No. 1 Best Dessert & Treat Chain. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit https://www.kilwins.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.kilwinsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Kilwins