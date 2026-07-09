USA TODAY's No. 1 Dessert Treat Chain Celebrates National Ice Cream Month with Seasonal Flavors and Sweepstakes

PETOSKEY, Mich., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilwins, the premium confectionery brand known for creating memorable guest experiences and its super-premium, exceptionally creamy ice cream, is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with a chance for one lucky fan to win "Free Ice Cream for a Year*."

Kilwins Mango Sorbetto

From July 19-31, 2026, Instagram users who follow the official @Kilwins account may enter for a chance to win by tagging a friend in a comment on the official sweepstakes Instagram post and including the hashtag #Kilwins_Sweepstakes. One winner will receive a Kilwins eGift card worth approximately $650, based on the cost of one regular waffle cone per week for one year.

"Summer is the perfect time to experience everything that makes Kilwins special," said CEO Brian Britton. "From watching our team members hand-craft fresh waffle cones in-store to enjoying seasonal flavors guests wait all year for, we strive to create moments of happiness that engage all the senses. And with National Ice Cream Month being celebrated during some of the hottest days of summer, there's no better time to stop in for a favorite scoop or discover a new refreshing treat."

The celebration comes on the heels of a sweet achievement for the brand. Last month, Kilwins was named the #1 Best Dessert/Treat Chain in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, a national recognition that highlights the brand's commitment to quality, craftsmanship and exceptional guest experiences.

Founded in 1947, Kilwins has built a reputation on super-premium ice cream, hand-crafted treats, and an in-store experience guests can smell before they even walk through the door. From freshly made waffle cones to Kilwins Original Recipe Ice Cream, crafted with high-quality ingredients for an ultra-creamy texture and rich flavor, the brand continues to deliver the delightful, nostalgic experiences that have made it a beloved destination for generations.

Kilwins is currently featuring two summer flavors. Back by popular demand, Key Lime Pie Ice Cream has returned for a limited time. This seasonal guest favorite combines bright, tangy key lime flavor, swirls of graham cracker, and creamy ribbons of cream cheese with Kilwins' rich, creamy ice cream, making a refreshing treat that captures the essence of summer. New this year, Mango Sorbetto is made with real mango puree and has quickly become a guest favorite, especially when served as a refreshing Kooler beverage.

For guests looking to try one of today's hottest flavor trends, Kilwins recommends topping Mango Sorbetto with Tajín® and chamoy for a sweet-and-spicy "swicy" combination. The pairing offers a fun and flavorful way to customize any of their sorbettos, ice creams, or Koolers. Plus, guests receive a Tajín® Mini bottle to customize their spice level and take home.

Whether enjoying the return of a seasonal favorite, trying the new Mango Sorbetto, or entering for a chance to win free ice cream for a year, guests can make the most of National Ice Cream Month at their local Kilwins. With more than 190 locations across the U.S., Kilwins continues to grow while staying true to its commitment to craftsmanship, hospitality and creating moments of happiness for every guest.

For more information about Kilwins, visit www.kilwins.com.

*No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes, which is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (excluding California and Hawaii) who are 18 years of age or older. The winner will be selected at random and notified on or around August 5 via Instagram. For full official rules, eligibility restrictions and prize details, visit https://bit.ly/July-26-Ice-Cream-Sweepstakes-Rules. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram.

About Kilwins:

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream. The brand has been making people happy since 1947, providing guests with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. In each store, guests can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The growing brand has more than 190 locations nationwide, with new stores continuing to open in markets across the country. Kilwins has earned industry recognition, ranking No. 1 in the candy, ice cream and frozen desserts category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for 10 consecutive years and being named USA TODAY's 2026 No. 1 Best Dessert & Treat Chain. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit https://www.kilwins.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.kilwinsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Kilwins