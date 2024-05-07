Kim & Krystal Obrzut Headlining as Featured Artists at the Mother's Day Fine Art Festival held at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott.

PRESCOTT, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Event: Prescott Mother's Day Fine Art Festival

Kim & Krystal Obrzut

Date: May 11-12, 2024

Time: Saturday 9:00am – 5:00pm & Sunday 9:00am – 4:00pm

Location: Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza – 120 S. Cortez Street, Prescott AZ.

Get ready to kick off the summer outdoor festival season with flair! The Mother's Day Fine Art Festival, produced by Vermillion Promotions, celebrates a 71 year tradition, with a myriad of original artworks, ranging from stunning sculptures and captivating paintings to functional pottery, photography, intricate fiber art, stained glass, wood carvings, dazzling jewelry, and so much more!

Presented by the esteemed Mountain Artists Guild, this festival brings together over 125 fine artists and craftsmen from near and far. Candy Vermillion, one of the event organizers, said "we're excited to include artists whose works narrate a story and pay tribute to Mothers, during this special weekend celebrating Mothers everywhere."

This year's festival will host renowned mother-daughter sculpting duo, Kim & Krystal Obrzut. Kim Obrzut, a trailblazer in her own right, holds the distinction of being one of the first Hopi women to cast in bronze. Her remarkable collections of Hopi maidens have garnered international acclaim and can be found in private collections, prestigious galleries, and public displays around the globe.

Joining Kim is her talented daughter, Krystal, who has been honing her craft alongside her mother since a very young age. At this special event, Krystal will be unveiling her latest masterpiece "Becoming", adding a new chapter to their artistic legacy and the enduring bond between mother and daughter.

Festival-goers are invited to immerse themselves in the captivating narratives conveyed through a diverse array of art forms and mediums, celebrating the richness of arts and culture. Visitors will have a unique opportunity to delve into the vibrant world of South African Batiks by Paul Nzalamba, whose storytelling takes center stage, weaving tales that transcend borders and captivate the imagination. Visitors can also shop for that special Mother's Day gift from a vast assortment of fine arts and crafts vendors.

Don't miss out on this fun-filled weekend that combines art, culture, and culinary delights in one spectacular showcase. Whether you're an art enthusiast, a foodie, or simply looking for a fun-filled day out, the Mountain Artists Guild's outdoor art festival promise something for everyone.

Contact information: www.mountainartistsguild.org (928) 445-2510

SOURCE Vermillion Promotions