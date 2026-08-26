Kim Bearden Named Recipient of 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Bearden, Director of Operations for Dataknox Solutions, was named a recipient of this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award, in the Trailblazers category. This award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network, is presented by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

"This award isn't just a way to honor females in supply chain. It's a representation of progress, it's a symbol of growth, and it's a way to celebrate achievements of all women in the supply chain who continue to pave the way for the next generation," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum™. "Of the 300-plus submissions received, 70 of them were self-submissions, the highest number of self-nominated applications ever in the history of this award. And, 44 of the submissions received were from male counterparts, also the highest number of male-submitted applications to date. This year's list of winners entails females making a difference in the supply chain, and I'm honored to share their journeys."

As Director of Operations at Dataknox Solutions, Kim is responsible for overseeing the operational processes that support the company's global infrastructure services, third-party maintenance (TPM), hardware lifecycle management, logistics and IT asset disposition (ITAD) programs. She serves as a central point of coordination between customers, internal teams, vendors, logistics providers and field service resources to ensure projects are executed efficiently, securely and on schedule.

Since joining Dataknox in 2020, Kim has built and refined the operational processes that support the company's rapid growth and global expansion. During this period, Dataknox has grown more than 400%, expanded its reach to more than 30 countries and established itself as a trusted provider of infrastructure support, logistics and IT lifecycle services for organizations around the world.

"Kim has played an integral role in growing Dataknox into the global organization clients have come to trust for all of their full lifecycle IT infrastructure needs," said Ankush Dham, CEO of Dataknox Solutions. "This is a much-deserved honor for Kim and a testament to her impact and importance to the company as well as the industry at large."

Go to https://foodl.me/2zm74ar1 to view the full list of winners. This year's winners, including the Top 4 overall category winners, will be honored at the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™, Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain, Top Tech Startup and Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers awards. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Pros to Know and Top Tech Startup awards. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Women in Supply Chain Forum™

The Women in Supply Chain Forum™ is an in-person education, networking and mentorship conference designed to provide support and community to females in the supply chain space. This year's Forum will take place Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

About Dataknox Solutions Inc.

Dataknox, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and MSP, empowers enterprises and AI-driven organizations to manage complex asset lifecycles. From sourcing technology and providing SLA-based hardware support to secure IT asset disposition, Dataknox delivers scalable solutions through a single, sustainability-focused platform. Trusted by global IT, data center and AI teams, Dataknox simplifies infrastructure management while extending the useful life of IT investments and maximizing value recovery and environmental responsibility. Learn more at http://www.dataknox.io.

SOURCE Dataknox Solutions Inc