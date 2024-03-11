Kim Brink, brand strategy expert, joins Emergn's Board of Directors

LONDON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergn, the world's most trusted and respected leader in digital business services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kim Brink, a former Global COO within the WPP group and former NASCAR marketing chief, to its board of directors.

The appointment marks a very significant step in adding a global marketing heavyweight to the board. It signposts the ambition for business expansion, and, within that, the importance of telling the unique Emergn story.

Through her wealth of knowledge and expertise, Kim will generate tangible market outcomes, guided by her acute insight into consumer trends and market dynamics.

Kim brings an extensive background as a transformative leader with her experience in global marketing operations. At WPP, she was the Global COO of the marketing and advertising giant's largest account, leading almost 3,500 colleagues working on behalf of the Ford brand. Kim is currently serving as the chief revenue officer at ElectraMeccanica, a leading provider of electric mobility solutions.

Founder and CEO of Emergn, Alex Adamopoulos, said: "The technology sector continues to be in a state of rapid and groundbreaking change. The need and demand for cutting-edge digital solutions will increase as advanced technologies become ever-more integrated into our societies. As such, the ability to effectively market our distinct offerings and strengths, on a worldwide platform, will be key to our business's future growth and success. Kim's extensive and invaluable experience in understanding market trends and delivering first-class outcomes for clients, will help to shape Emergn's brand as we grow our business. We are hugely excited to welcome Kim to our board and to strategize on elevating Emergn's global brand presence."

Kim Brink expressed her enthusiasm about joining: "Success in my former roles was driven by being a partner and not simply a supplier, and I see that reflected in the way Emergn works with clients. Emergn is an industry leader in digital transformation and the world-class offering we provide will only become more crucial as global companies seek to utilize and integrate advanced technologies into their value chain. With my background in recognizing company potential and achieving first class market results, I see immense promise for Emergn's global brand. I am thrilled to join the board and collaborate with Alex and the team to enhance Emergn's reputation around the world."

Kim's wealth of experience also includes roles as an independent director on the boards of Artic Cat and Vista Equity's DealerSocket, a leading automotive industry CX software provider. She has also served as senior VP of Marketing at NASCAR, after a tenure at GM as general director of advertising and sales. Following NASCAR, Kim served as the COO of GTB, the aforementioned Ford account for WPP. As chair of GTB's executive committee, she was a pivotal advisor to Ford, contributing to its significant growth year-over-year.

Emergn is a global digital business services firm helping companies develop their most promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences, faster. Emergn offers learning, consulting, and technology services to help clients own their transformation, and create high-performing teams. Our capabilities span product innovation, experience design, product delivery, intelligent automation, learning skills and capabilities, data and analytics, and business transformation. Emergn is a valued member of the Latvian business community, and with over 350 employees in Riga and Liepaja, it represents Emergn's largest location. Emergn operates in over a dozen countries, with its U.S. headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London.

