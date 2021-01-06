Kim Bueno Joins Butler Snow's Austin Office

"Kim will be a tremendous asset to our firm and to our pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare group. We are thrilled she has joined our team and know that her expertise and professional stature will support our Austin office's continued growth," said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. "Kim's counsel has been sought out by some of the most respected companies in the industry, and her impressive professional accomplishments have only been strengthened by her unique background and passions."

Bueno received her bachelor's degree summa cum laude from Southern Methodist University and Juris Doctor with high honors from the University of Texas School of Law. Bueno is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Eastern, Southern and Western Districts of Texas, as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. She is a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC) and a foundation fellow for the Travis County Women Lawyers' Association. When not in trials, she is on trails running ultramarathons.

Bueno joins an already busy trial team in Butler Snow's pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare group. In the last six years alone, Butler Snow has tried more than 30 pharmaceutical and medical device cases to verdict, including bellwether trials in some of the most challenging jurisdictions in the country. In addition to serving as lead counsel at trial, Butler Snow assists clients at all stages of litigation in a broad array of pharmaceutical and medical device cases, including initial strategy, expert development, fact discovery, motions practice, resolution negotiations, and appellate practice. The team has been responsible for managing, and actively manages, several mass torts in both the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, including one of the largest mass tort litigations in history that totaled over 62,000 active cases across the country.

"Kim will be an integral part of the future of our practice group. Her knowledge, work ethic and skill set are a tremendous asset to our clients and our team," said Alyson Bustamante Jones, practice group leader.

Butler Snow was named LMG Life Sciences 2019 "Product Liability Firm of the Year" and Benchmark Litigation's 2018 "Product Liability Law Firm of the Year." Most recently, the pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare litigation group and three of its attorneys were nationally recognized by The Legal 500 U.S. for work in Dispute Resolution: Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices – Defense. The firm is ranked nationally by Chambers USA 2020 for product liability litigation and is "highly recommended" by LMG Life Sciences 2019 for product liability litigation. The firm is also ranked as a leading core firm for the pharmaceutical industry in the BTI Power Rankings 2017: The Law Firms with the Best Client Relationships in 18 Industries list. The BTI ranking places the firm in the top 5% of all law firms with regard to client relations within the pharmaceutical and medical device industry.

Butler Snow's Austin office has been growing rapidly over the past several years and moved to the newly completed SXSW Center at the beginning of 2020. Other members of the Austin location include Marshall A. Bowen, Christopher R. Cowan, Gary W. Davis, Cedric E. Evans, Scott K. Field, Katie A. Fillmore, Thomas A. Forbes, Eric J.R. Nichols, Amanda G. Taylor and Karson K. Thompson. Cowan, Evans, Nichols, Taylor, Thompson and Field have also been responsible for growing the firm's appellate and written advocacy and commercial litigation groups.

