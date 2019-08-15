Kim Castro becomes the First Female Editor and Chief Content Officer of U.S. News & World Report

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Castro is named the new Editor and Chief Content Officer of U.S. News & World Report, announced U.S. News Executive Chairman Eric Gertler.

As the first female editor and chief content officer of U.S. News, Castro will assume day-to-day oversight of all of U.S. News' editorial content, working with editors and teams in each section to produce the highest quality, most accessible content in the digital publishing space. In her decade at U.S. News, she has led a growing team of 35 editors and reporters and more than 150 freelancers. Under her leadership, the Consumer Advice team - which covers Education, Health and Money - produced hundreds of articles per month and content for more than 30 products, including Best Colleges, Best Hospitals and Best Jobs.

"U.S. News continues to succeed and show positive growth, and Kim is the right person to continue this growth trajectory," said Gertler. "She is a creative leader with talent for juggling a constant series of challenges while maintaining the highest journalistic standards. She is an exceptional editor, with the vision, editorial abilities and leadership skills to advance the brand."

About her new position, Castro said, "It is an honor to take on this pivotal role as U.S. News's first female editor and chief content officer and a privilege to have the torch passed on to me from Brian." She added, "I am excited to increase our growth and collaborate across all departments to build on an editorial foundation focused on creating high-quality service journalism while advancing the brand through SEO, public relations, social media and product."

Additionally, Brian Kelly will take on the new role of editorial director and executive vice president. On Kelly's new position, CEO Bill Holiber said, "I look forward to Brian helping shape the company's long-term strategy and growth opportunities. Brian will also expand his work to drive in new business and continue to represent the brand externally."

On his tenure at U.S. News, Kelly said, "After 21 years of being involved in so many different aspects of the company including U.S. News's online transformation, I am pleased to help expand our overall footprint." He added, "I am also thrilled to support Kim as she takes on these responsibilities, and I know first-hand how integral Kim is in leading U.S. News to even greater success and editorial growth during this exciting time for the media industry."

As a former newsweekly magazine, this announcement comes at a period of continued growth for U.S. News, where approximately 40 million visitors come to the site each month.

