Kim Chapman Elected Chair of FINRA's National Adjudicatory Council

Chief Compliance Officer of Berthel Fisher and Company, Inc., brings more than 30 years of financial services experience, including two decades in compliance leadership.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berthel Fisher Companies (the firm), a leading wealth management, investment management and insurance solutions provider, today announced that Kim Chapman, Chief Compliance Officer for Berthel Fisher subsidiaries, has been elected to serve as Chair of FINRA's National Adjudicatory Council (NAC) for 2026. This new role follows her election to a four-year term in the Mid-Size Firm seat in January 2024. She is also a member of FINRA's Midwest Regional Committee.

Appointed by the FINRA Board of Governors, the NAC evaluates initial disciplinary decisions issued by FINRA hearing panels and considers disciplinary matters that have been appealed to, or called for consideration by, the NAC. The NAC also addresses statutory disqualification matters, considers appeals of membership proceedings, exercises exemptive authority and acts in other proceedings as set forth in the Code of Procedure.

"It's a distinct honor to be elected by my peers to serve as Chair of the NAC," Chapman said. "As we collaborate with FINRA, our responsibility to review disciplinary decisions and membership proceedings is more critical than ever. My goal is to leverage our combined expertise and diverse perspectives to deliver fair, consistent enforcement that protects the investing public. I believe my three decades in financial services position me for success in this role."

Chapman has been CCO of the Berthel Fisher subsidiaries since 2020. They are comprised of several financial services businesses within the firm, including two independent broker-dealers, an SEC-registered RIA and an insurance agency.

She has over 20 years of experience in compliance, including across business models encompassing captive, franchised and independent audiences. Meanwhile, her entire financial services background spans retail, fintech, investment banking and product manufacturers across insurance and mutual funds.

During her career, Chapman has worked at firms with more than 5,000 registered reps and at those with fewer than 50. That range of experience gives her a practical, end-to-end view of compliance and operations, making her well-suited for her new role.

"The wealth management industry will be well served with Kim as Chair of the FINRA NAC," said Andrew Christofferson, CEO & President for Berthel Fisher subsidiaries. "Her election reflects her knowledge, judgment and integrity while underscoring the caliber of leadership we continue to cultivate at Berthel. Kim understands the issues facing financial advisors, firms and clients, and in her new position will no doubt help to provide efficient, well-reasoned and fact-based oversight."

