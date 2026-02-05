Kim Davis Named 2026 Visionary Leader Award Recipient by Simmons Leadership Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership is proud to announce Kim Davis, Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs at the National Hockey League (NHL), as the recipient of the 2026 Helen G. Drinan Visionary Leader Award. Ms. Davis will be honored at the conference on March 17, 2026, in recognition of her exceptional leadership, dedication to inclusive growth, and transformative impact across industries.

As Senior Executive Vice President at the NHL, Ms. Davis has set the League on a new course to attract, retain, and develop fans, with a particular focus on multicultural audiences. She has positively influenced decisions across all 32 NHL Club owners and executives in areas including culture, youth participation, social impact, and sustainability. Her leadership has strengthened access and availability of the sport while advancing the League's long-term business growth.

"Receiving this award is particularly meaningful because it recognizes successful, fearless women who understand that equitable leadership is the centerpiece of financial performance and competitive market advantage," said Ms. Davis.

Ms. Davis's career spans more than 30 years as a trailblazer and change agent, with deep experience in strategic planning, organizational development, and coalition building. She is widely recognized for her ability to combine data-informed decision making with a passion for progress, helping organizations realize their potential for sustainable success.

Her impact has been recognized across industries. Ms. Davis has been named among The Hockey News' Top 100 Most Influential Leaders in Sport, Adweek's 30 Most Powerful Women in Sports, Sports Business Journal's GameChangers, and Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Women in Corporate America. Additional honors include Savoy Magazine's Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America and inclusion in Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business. In 2012, she was profiled alongside First Lady Michelle Obama in Essence magazine's 28 Most Influential Black Women in America.

Ms. Davis will receive the 2026 Visionary Leader Award at the Simmons Leadership Conference on March 17, 2026, taking place at the Westin Copley in Boston and streamed virtually to thousands of leaders around the world.

About the Simmons Leadership Conference

The Simmons Leadership Conference brings together leaders from across industries to explore innovative strategies, build inclusive cultures, and advance leadership excellence. SLC connects thousands of in-person and virtual participants annually to share insights, inspire action, and celebrate exceptional leadership.

