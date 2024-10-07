Kim Drabik, VP of Corporate Affairs at Plexus Worldwide®, Appointed to Direct Selling Association Board of Directors and Named Chairman of the Member Services Committee

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, proudly announces that Kim Drabik, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, has been appointed to the Direct Selling Association (DSA) Board of Directors. In addition to this appointment, Drabik will also serve as the Chairman of the Member Services Committee, a role in which she will lead efforts to enhance member engagement and services across the direct selling industry.

With decades of experience in corporate affairs, Drabik has played an integral role in shaping Plexus' public policy, ethics, and corporate communications strategies. Her appointment to the DSA Board of Directors further cements her leadership within the industry, where she will provide insights and guidance on critical industry challenges and opportunities. Drabik also serves on the Board of the Direct Selling Education Foundation and was Chairman of the Advocacy Committee for the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations from 2014- 2020.

"I am honored to join the Direct Selling Association Board of Directors and serve as Chairman of the Member Services Committee," said Drabik. "I look forward to collaborating with fellow leaders in the direct selling industry to drive innovation, foster member engagement, and promote best practices that will shape the future of this dynamic industry."

Plexus Worldwide Chief Legal Officer Chris Reid congratulated Drabik on this achievement, stating, "Kim's leadership and dedication to the values of direct selling are unparalleled. Her expertise will be invaluable to the DSA, and we are proud to have her represent Plexus on such an influential platform."

The Direct Selling Association is a national trade association representing leading firms that manufacture and distribute goods and services sold directly to consumers. The DSA aims to protect, serve, and promote the effectiveness of member companies and the independent salespeople they support.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide