Kim Kundert and Amanda Rangel Join Total Diversity Following the Announcement of Focused Diversity Services

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOTAL Diversity (TOTAL), a woman-owned full service CRO with a long-standing history of recruiting and enrolling diverse populations, has appointed Kim Kundert and Amanda Rangel to the senior leadership team to further develop and expand service offerings directed at diversity and inclusion in clinical trials.

Kundert and Rangel are leaders with a proven track record of success, most recently with the expansion of VirTrial, a leading telehealth and decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform provider for clinical trials. Prior to that they were instrumental in the standardization and growth of Radiant Research/Synexus, the largest site network clinical research organization in the world.

With more than 20 years' experience in managing site networks and launching a virtual platform that supported decentralized trials at the site level, Kundert joins TOTAL as Senior Vice President of Site Development Services. In this role, Kundert will be instrumental in building out the TOTAL Diversity site network capable of identifying and enrolling underrepresented populations.

Rangel, who comes to TOTAL with more than 20 years in the industry, has been named Senior Vice President of Business Development. Rangel is well established and an expert in building relationships within the clinical trials industry. She will be responsible for continuing to enhance TOTAL's client base among existing and new clients alike.

"When Total began providing diversity services in 2016, I would've never imagined the level of demand we currently face by our partners in the industry. To scale to the level needed to meet that demand I knew Kim and Amanda were leaders with the expertise, passion and unwavering commitment needed to help Total continue to make meaningful change in the industry," says Diana Foster, Ph.D., CEO Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management.

Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management is a full-service Contract Research Organization with an integrated focus on support services highlighting diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. Service offerings directed at diversity include consulting, feasibility assessment for sites, training programs, patient recruitment and retention services and more. Our growing network of sites includes experienced diversity-oriented researchers as well as those who have access to diverse populations.

