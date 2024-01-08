Kim L. Dulaney Announces Release of This and That: An Open Letter to Robert Kelly - A Candid Reflection on Celebrity Culture and Its Impact

The author deep dives into the complexities of abuse, culture, & redemption with a 1-day free offering.

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim L. Dulaney, acclaimed author and cultural commentator, is set to release her latest book, This and That: An Open Letter to Robert Kelly. Scheduled to launch during the week of R. Kelly's birthday (January 8), the book offers a critical exploration of abuse within the context of celebrity, culture, religion, and community.

In the follow-up to her 2004 release, Star Struck: An American Epidemic, Dulaney once again invites readers into a thought-provoking narrative that challenges societal norms and encourages introspection. The book, presented as a book-length open letter to R. Kelly, doesn't dissect the high-profile case but instead delves into the broader cultural elements contributing the rising number of these type of cases.

"I was introduced to the problematic public persona of R. Kelly through the trial and the media, and I intentionally stayed out of the conversation so people could have their say. Now that the trial is over and R. Kelly is incarcerated, it would be a travesty for people to believe the Boogieman is captured and women are now safe. It would be a miscarriage of justice for us not to examine the culture and our individual roles that make an R Kelly possible," says Dulaney.

This and That is more than just a literary work; it's a manifesto for change. The book employs the concept of Sankofa, urging readers to reflect on the past to shape a safer and more equitable future. The narrative takes readers on a journey through the intricate labyrinth of celebrity culture, unveiling layers of complexity surrounding issues like abuse, gender equity, religion, and mental health.

The book's unique approach is shaped by Dulaney's 30+ years of friendship with R. Kelly. It combines personal experiences with a critical analysis informed by her expertise in African American Studies, trauma, creative production, identity construction, and education. Dulaney's writing goes beyond a cautionary tale; it's a call to action, challenging readers to confront the cultural elements that enable abuse.

This and That: An Open Letter to Robert Kelly is a continuation of Dulaney's literary journey and a significant contribution to the ongoing discourse on accountability. It stands as a testament to her multifaceted career, which includes groundbreaking achievements across multiple industries, and storytelling through various mediums.

About Kim L. Dulaney:

Dr. Kim L. Dulaney's writings include children's books, poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction. Dulaney has a BA in African American Studies, MFA in Creative Writing, and an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Curriculum Foundation.

