Kim Lewis Appointed CMO of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Premium Sandwich Franchise Brings on First-Ever C-Suite Marketing Executive

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) announced this morning the latest addition to its executive leadership team: Kim Lewis, the first-ever Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the brand. This appointment comes as Capriotti's continues to plant roots in new markets, introduce menu and tech innovations to its operations, and further establish itself as a category leader in the restaurant space across the country.

Kim's experience in marketing spans well over two decades, including more than 15 years in the retail industry and most recently, 6+ years with Sonic Drive-In, where she held multiple roles leading digital strategy, integrated marketing communications and brand experience. She shared that the rapid expansion, core values and quality-focused culture of the Capriotti's brand drove her to join the team and take the helm of their marketing division.

"Capriotti's offers incredibly craveable sandwiches with the highest-quality ingredients, but so many people haven't yet had the opportunity to try one. And it's my intent to change that. Whether it's my current favorite, the Wagyu Cheesesteak with hot peppers, our signature Bobbie with hand-pulled slow-roasted turkey, or any of our other mouthwatering subs, anyone can find their new favorite sandwich at Caps," Lewis said. "I'm so excited to help this incredible brand grow – the best is yet to come for Capriotti's Sandwich Shop."

Capriotti's has invested significant resources this past year into reimagining how consumers interact with the brand, primarily by diversifying the real estate model to include more non-traditional formats and cost-effective plans. Such a sharp shift from the franchise's typical business offering necessitated a leader capable of spearheading a new era of brand building and reputation management.

"Kim will play a crucial role in driving sales growth and franchisee profitability, strengthening brand awareness, and enhancing our digital channel campaigns and initiatives," said Capriotti's CEO Ashley Morris. "Aggressive leadership and vision are often the key to success. And as Kim has expressed, she wants to further Capriotti's market share and give customers a reason to keep coming back. That clear level of devotion is why she stood out."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Capriotti's is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

If you're interested in joining the Capriotti's family, please visit https://www.ownacapriottis.com/ .

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (937) 545-9812

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop