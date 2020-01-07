Kim Rodriguez joins the Board of the California Efficiency and Demand Management Council

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Rodriguez, a Principal leading Nexant 's California team, was recently welcomed as a board member for the California Efficiency and Demand Management Council (CEDMC). The Council is a statewide trade association of non-utility companies such as implementation experts, engineering firms, and data analytics firms. CEDMC serves to support energy efficiency and demand management policies and programs in California, helping to create jobs, improve the local economy, stabilize energy systems, and reduce California's environmental footprint.

Kim Rodriguez leads a team of Managers and Engineers working on California energy programs. Kim works closely with industry partners and program administrators to identify new opportunities to innovate in the energy sector. She also oversees the successful development, implementation, and delivery of cost-effective energy efficiency programs to support California's inspiring GHG emission reduction goals. Prior to joining Nexant, Kim spent almost 20 years at Southern California Edison where she provided leadership and strategic focus to grow large portfolios of energy efficiency programs ranging from small business and low income to large commercial and public sector.

"I'm excited to join the CEDMC Board which is instrumental in shaping the future of CA energy policy," said Kim. While serving on the Board, Kim will contribute a unique perspective blending utility background with implementation experience and be an active participant in Council decision-making.

Bryan Haney, Senior Vice President at Nexant said, "Kim is vital to our work in California and we are confident she will bring unmatched skills and expertise to the CEDMC, helping California reach its energy efficiency goals."

About Nexant

Nexant is a premier provider of technology enabled solutions to the Utility and Energy Industry focused on the next generation intelligent grid, distributed energy resources, and the digital customer experience. Nexant's clients include over 200 utility and software services customers and works with over 300 chemical and petroleum majors, financial institutions, and Fortune 500 companies. Find out more at www.nexant.com.

