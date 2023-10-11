Kim Scharnberg nominated as Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Accredited NGO Hunt Hill Farm during Ruth and Skitch Henderson Day 2023 celebration

News provided by

Hunt Hill Farm

11 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Nations Accredited NGO Hunt Hill Farm hosted a spectacular event on October 7th, 2023, honoring the enduring legacy of Ruth and Skitch Henderson. The highlight of the evening was the nomination of esteemed American composer Kim Scharnberg as Goodwill Ambassador.

Continue Reading
Left to right - Dr. Hanifa Mezoui from the United Nations, Alessandro Piovezahn, president Hunt Hill Farm and Kim Scharnberg receiving his nomination certificate.
Left to right - Dr. Hanifa Mezoui from the United Nations, Alessandro Piovezahn, president Hunt Hill Farm and Kim Scharnberg receiving his nomination certificate.

The exclusive event was a resounding success, attended by a select group of just 65 esteemed guests, creating an atmosphere of enchantment and inspiration. Scharnberg, celebrated for his significant contributions to the music industry and his impactful "From Broadway with Love" campaigns, graciously accepted his new role.

As Goodwill Ambassador, Kim will leverage his expansive network to spotlight young artists and promote the achievement of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). His nomination was met with unanimous applause and excitement from all attendees. Scharnberg commented, "This is a true honor and career highlight. I look forward to our future together."

The prestigious event drew dignitaries from the United Nations, including Dr. Hanifa Mezoui, Lila Karbassi, and Ambassador Daniel del Vale Blanco. Influential business owners Jeff Jennings from Jennings Oil, Libby Thritschler from the Stewart B. McKinney Foundation, and Analisa Bell from the New York Pops also graced the occasion. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass was among the honorable guests.

Attendees were treated to mesmerizing performances by renowned musicians such as seven-time Grammy Award-winner Paul Winter, Grammy nominee Chris Brubeck, Henrique Eisenmann, Dan Brubeck, trumpeter, Jeff Beal, Peter McEachern, The New York Pops - PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, and special international guest, Ukrainian pianist, and composer Mariia Yaremak.

Guest Chef Nijole Potts delighted guests with exquisite hors d'oeuvres and desserts inspired by Ruth Henderson's Seasons in the Country cookbook. The evening also offered an opportunity to explore the Silo Gallery's stunning art exhibit featuring works by Brazilian mix media artist Guilherme Lepca and resin artist Allison Danial.

The Ruth and Skitch Henderson Day 2023 was a grand celebration of the Henderson's illustrious lives and achievements, a perfect blend of music, art, food, and camaraderie. The event successfully echoed the unparalleled legacy of the Henderson's, leaving attendees in awe and looking forward to future endeavors of Hunt Hill Farm under the new Goodwill Ambassador, Kim Scharnberg.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Hunt Hill Farm

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.