Kim Scharnberg nominated as Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Accredited NGO Hunt Hill Farm during Ruth and Skitch Henderson Day 2023 celebration

NEW MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Nations Accredited NGO Hunt Hill Farm hosted a spectacular event on October 7th, 2023, honoring the enduring legacy of Ruth and Skitch Henderson. The highlight of the evening was the nomination of esteemed American composer Kim Scharnberg as Goodwill Ambassador.

Left to right - Dr. Hanifa Mezoui from the United Nations, Alessandro Piovezahn, president Hunt Hill Farm and Kim Scharnberg receiving his nomination certificate.

The exclusive event was a resounding success, attended by a select group of just 65 esteemed guests, creating an atmosphere of enchantment and inspiration. Scharnberg, celebrated for his significant contributions to the music industry and his impactful "From Broadway with Love" campaigns, graciously accepted his new role.

As Goodwill Ambassador, Kim will leverage his expansive network to spotlight young artists and promote the achievement of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). His nomination was met with unanimous applause and excitement from all attendees. Scharnberg commented, "This is a true honor and career highlight. I look forward to our future together."

The prestigious event drew dignitaries from the United Nations, including Dr. Hanifa Mezoui, Lila Karbassi, and Ambassador Daniel del Vale Blanco. Influential business owners Jeff Jennings from Jennings Oil, Libby Thritschler from the Stewart B. McKinney Foundation, and Analisa Bell from the New York Pops also graced the occasion. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass was among the honorable guests.

Attendees were treated to mesmerizing performances by renowned musicians such as seven-time Grammy Award-winner Paul Winter, Grammy nominee Chris Brubeck, Henrique Eisenmann, Dan Brubeck, trumpeter, Jeff Beal, Peter McEachern, The New York Pops - PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, and special international guest, Ukrainian pianist, and composer Mariia Yaremak.

Guest Chef Nijole Potts delighted guests with exquisite hors d'oeuvres and desserts inspired by Ruth Henderson's Seasons in the Country cookbook. The evening also offered an opportunity to explore the Silo Gallery's stunning art exhibit featuring works by Brazilian mix media artist Guilherme Lepca and resin artist Allison Danial.

The Ruth and Skitch Henderson Day 2023 was a grand celebration of the Henderson's illustrious lives and achievements, a perfect blend of music, art, food, and camaraderie. The event successfully echoed the unparalleled legacy of the Henderson's, leaving attendees in awe and looking forward to future endeavors of Hunt Hill Farm under the new Goodwill Ambassador, Kim Scharnberg.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Hunt Hill Farm