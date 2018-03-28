Kim Sinatra, General Counsel for Wynn Resorts, Releases Statement on Elaine Wynn's Testimony

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former member of the Wynn Board of Directors, Elaine Wynn, testified today in a hearing regarding her litigation against Wynn Resorts and Ms. Kim Sinatra, General Counsel for Wynn Resorts.
The following statement is from Ms. Kim Sinatra regarding the court hearing on March 28, 2018:
"I disagree vehemently with Elaine Wynn's testimony. My recollection, which is clear, is that at no time did Elaine Wynn ever tell me that there was an allegation of rape against Steve Wynn. In the relevant conversation in which she promised to destroy Steve Wynn and said she didn't care if that reduced the company's stock price to zero in the process, Elaine Wynn made an oblique reference to a settlement, and nothing more. Elaine Wynn has repeatedly used the broad protection of the litigation privilege to unjustly smear my reputation."
