Kim Taylor Appointed CEO of Innovative Discovery, LLC

ARLINGTON, Va., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Discovery, LLC, a provider of technology focused eDiscovery solutions, announces Kim Taylor as Chief Executive Officer.

Taylor is a highly regarded litigation technology industry veteran with a proven track record. Taylor is known for his drive and passion, and he has a reputation for building success stories not only in companies but people, process, and innovation.

Kim Taylor, CEO, Innovative Discovery

Taylor holds a Master of Business Operational Excellence from the Ohio State University, an Executive MBA and a bachelor's degree from Arizona State University, and a paralegal degree from Phoenix College, an ABA-approved program. He was awarded a Patent (#9953384) for Automated Digital Discovery data processing and workflow solution during his time as CEO if Ipro Tech. Taylor is a three-time inductee into the Sun Devil 100, which celebrates the achievements of Arizona State University alumni who own or lead successful, innovative businesses across the globe.

"I am honored to have been named CEO of Innovative Discovery and look forward to leveraging the talent and innovative capabilities of our team members into best in class solutions for our clients," said Taylor.

Innovative Discovery (www.id-edd.com) was founded in 2005 and has grown into a leading provider of technology forward eDiscovery solutions. In practice with a technology-agnostic philosophy, Innovative Discovery integrates the premier litigation platforms available with the best IT and programming personnel in the industry. The result is the ability to consistently create optimal solutions for clientele while increasing efficiency and reducing associated costs. By offering a complete, in-house solution to its clients, Innovative Discovery has remained at the forefront of the ever-evolving industry of eDiscovery.

