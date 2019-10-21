Kim Technologies appoints EMEA Customer Director to support rapid expansion

Chris's appointment follows the appointment last week of Ammar Zuriki as Software Delivery Director (https://kim.world/AmmarZuriki). On the appointment of Ammar, Richard Yawn, CTO of Kim Technologies, said that the Kim team will double in size over the next 12 months to support its global customers and channel partners during a period of significant growth and investment in the company.

Andy Daws, Chief Customer Officer, Kim Technologies says, 'We are thrilled that Chris is joining us. We have known Chris for many years and she brings with her a wealth of experience to support our EMEA customers and channel partners. Throughout her career Chris has grown a number of businesses and we look forward to her help in the next stage of the Kim journey.'

Chris Clarke says, 'I am delighted to join Kim at such an exciting time. The business has been growing rapidly and winning clients across EMEA and I look forward to building a team to support existing and new customers so that they get maximum value from the Kim Platform.'

Kim v10.0 was released in September 2019 and combines the dynamic case management, automation and no-code configurability of Kim, with the Microsoft Word universal interface and the security and scalability of Microsoft Azure; all the functionality of Kim without leaving Microsoft Word. In April 2020 Kim v10.1 will be released. This release will extend the seamless integration of Kim with Microsoft Word, Office and Office 365.

Website: www.ask.kim

Notes to Editors

Kim was established by Richard Yawn in September 2013 and is a cloud-first, no-code, configurable multi-tenant case management and workflow and document generation and automation platform applicable to all functions and sectors. View the story of Kim here - https://kim.world/KimStory Customers configure Kim to combine intake management, work allocation (internally or externally), self-service, document automation, creation and negotiation, dynamic case management, escalation and supervision, approval process and e-signature. All cases and documents are held in one repository in Kim and are fully searchable. Configurable live and trend dashboards support all these activities. In September 2010 Kim launched Kim 10.0, all the functionality of Kim without leaving Microsoft Word and Office365 - Kim 10.0: https://kim.world/Kimv10 All the functionality of Kim without leaving Microsoft Word / Office: https://kim.world/Kimv10Demo Kim has a three-tiered model that enables integration with other enterprise-wide systems and point solutions (from Office365 through Salesforce to DocuSign). This three-tiered model combines (i) configuration, (ii) APIs and (iii) Dell Boomi. Microsoft Word, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office and Office 365 are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

