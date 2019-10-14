Kim Technologies hires Software Delivery Director to support rapid expansion

Richard Yawn, Chief Technology Officer, Kim Technologies says 'We are delighted that Ammar is joining us at a time of rapid growth and investment in Kim. We have significantly increased the size of our team over the last year and invested heavily in R&D and the release of Kim 10.0. Together, with Ammar, we look forward to taking Kim to the next level. We anticipate doubling the size of our team in the next 12 months, including new appointments in North America, Europe and Asia as we support our global customers and channel partners.'

Ammar Zuriki says 'I am delighted to join Kim at this point in its history. I am impressed by the enterprise scale of the Kim platform, the Kim global client base and the vision and enthusiasm of the team. I am really looking forward to playing my part in both helping Kim achieve its vision and its customers realize their goals.'

In July 2019 Kim v10.0 was released, which combines the dynamic case management, automation and no-code configurability of Kim, with the Microsoft Word universal interface and the security and scalability of Microsoft Azure. Kim 10.1, which will be released in April 2020, will extend this seamless integration of Kim with Microsoft Word, Office and Office 365.

For further information or to request a Kim demonstration, please contact Becky Roberts: rebecca.roberts@kimtechnologies.com

Website: www.ask.kim

Kim was established by Richard Yawn in September 2013 and is a cloud-first, no-code, configurable multi-tenant case management and workflow and document automation platform applicable to all functions and sectors. View the story of Kim here - https://kim.world/KimStory Customers configure Kim to combine intake management, work allocation (internally or externally), self-service, document automation, creation and negotiation, dynamic case management, escalation and supervision, approval process and e-signature. All cases and documents are held in one repository in Kim and are fully searchable. Configurable live and trend dashboards support all these activities. In September 2010 Kim launched Kim 10.0, all the functionality of Kim without leaving Microsoft Word and Office365 - Kim 10.0: https://kim.world/Kimv10 All the functionality of Kim without leaving Microsoft Word / Office: https://kim.world/Kimv10Demo Kim has a three-tiered model that enables integration with other enterprise-wide systems and point solutions (from Office365 through Salesforce to DocuSign). This three-tiered model combines (i) configuration, (ii) APIs and (iii) Dell Boomi. Microsoft Word, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office and Office 365 are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

