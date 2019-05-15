Kim Technologies releases new version of award-winning no-code 'Automation-as-a-Service' enterprise platform

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2016, following two and a half years of development, Kim released its first generally available product. Three years later Kim, which remains privately held, has successfully launched Kim 9.7.

Richard Yawn, Kim Founder and CTO said: "We owe a big thank you to our customers for helping us evolve Kim into the platform that it is. Kim has successfully broken new ground as a genuinely no-code, not low code, configurable enterprise solution. We are entering the era of 'Automation-as-a-Service' and we are proud to be at the forefront of this. The "Workflow Automation - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™ estimates that the 'AaaS' market will reach USD18.45 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.56% between 2017 and 2023. We are entering Kim time."

Since its first generally available product in 2016 Kim has been adopted by global organizations in professional services, banking, insurance, pharmaceutical, retail and other sectors. Applicable to almost any business function or sector, Kim is configurable to virtually all processes or workflows.

The Kim 9.7 release includes 20 new features including:

Enhanced dashboard and reporting functionality

Improved email integration and capability

Increased Playbook functionality

Wider Microsoft Integration

Upgraded Search features

Andy Daws, Chief Customer Officer at Kim said: "I am constantly surprised by how knowledge workers in our customers, with no IT development or coding expertise at all, configure Kim to automate and digitize their workflows and processes. We set out to make automation simple, but we've gone well beyond this. The new functionality added in 9.7 takes Kim to another level. I cannot wait to see what customers configure next."

Notes to Editors

Kim was established by Richard Yawn in September 2013 and is a cloud-first, no-code configurable multi-tenant platform that uses a variety of AI concepts, such as Neural Networks and Machine Intelligence

Customers configure Kim to combine intake management, work allocation (internally or externally), self-service, document automation, creation and negotiation, dynamic case management, escalation and supervision, approval process and e-signature. All cases and documents are held in one repository in Kim and are fully searchable. Configurable live and trend dashboards support all these activities.

Kim has a three-tiered model that enables integration with other enterprise wide systems and point solutions (from Office365 through Salesforce to DocuSign). This three-tiered model combines (i) configuration, (ii) APIs and (iii) Dell Boomi.

