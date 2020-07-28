Kim Weaver Joins Pyramid as Vice President of Financial Technology Solutions

FAIRFAX, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems, an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies, is excited to announce that Kim Weaver has joined the company as Vice President of Financial Technology Solutions. Weaver will provide strategic vision and support for our financial technology initiatives and new client acquisition.

Previously, Weaver served in multiple roles at Fiserv, supporting mortgage and other lending technology. Throughout her career, including experience at other technology providers, Freddie Mac, and numerous mortgage lenders, she has had a focus on digitizing the lending process. She also serves the mortgage industry through volunteer work at the Mortgage Information Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO). Weaver is an alumna of George Mason University in Fairfax, VA.

"Pyramid's decades-long relationship supporting federal agencies involved in housing and homeownership inspires me because of their proven commitment to pragmatic solutions for business agility. I am honored to join the talented Pyramid team delivering digital transformation powered by technology modernization," Weaver said.

"We are very excited to have Kim on our executive team," CEO and Co-founder Jeff Hwang said. "Her operational and management experience serving thousands of service providers and lenders will be an invaluable resource as Pyramid expands into the mortgage lending space."

­Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

