Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

News provided by

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

24 Jul, 2023, 17:00 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 125,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced that it has moved up the timing of its second quarter 2023 financial results and will now release results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, before the market opens. Kimbell will also declare its second quarter 2023 distribution concurrent with this release. In conjunction with the earnings release, Kimbell has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern).

By Phone:

Dial 201-389-0869 at least 10 minutes before the call.  A replay will be available through
August 9th by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID: 13735459#.


By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Kimbell's Investor
Relations website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com/. Please log in at least 10
minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.  A replay will be
available shortly after the call.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas.  Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 16 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 125,000 gross wells with over 48,000 wells in the Permian Basin.  To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.  

Contact:
Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]  
(713) 529-6600

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

