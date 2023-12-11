Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Increase in Borrowing Base and Elected Commitments from $400 Million to $550 Million

News provided by

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

11 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell" or the "Company"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 127,000 gross wells across 28 states, today is pleased to announce an increase of the borrowing base and total commitments under the Company's revolving credit facility.  In connection with the Fall 2023 redetermination under the senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility, the borrowing base and aggregate elected commitments increased from $400 million to $550 million, an increase of 37.5%.    

At September 30, 2023, Kimbell had outstanding borrowings of $310.4 million under its revolving credit facility and $89.6 million of undrawn capacity.  If the increases in the borrowing base and commitments had been effective on September 30, 2023, the Company's undrawn capacity under the revolving credit facility would have been $239.6 million.

Davis Ravnaas, President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company's general partner, said, "We are pleased with the increased borrowing base and commitments under our revolving credit facility, which enhances Kimbell's flexibility and liquidity.  We received unanimous support from our existing lenders, and Kimbell expanded its bank syndicate from 10 to 14 lenders.  I'd like to thank our banking partners for their continued support, and for playing a key role in facilitating our significant growth over the last year."

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas.  Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 17 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 127,000 gross wells with over 49,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Contact:

Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Also from this source

Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Record Third Quarter 2023 Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell" or the "Company"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in over...

Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 129,000 gross ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gas

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.