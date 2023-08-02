Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Record Second Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

02 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Record Q2 2023 Run-Rate Daily Production; Post-MB Minerals Acquisition Production Exceeded 18,000 Boe/d (6:1) for First Time Including a Full-Quarter of Acquired Production

Record Market Share of U.S. Land Rig Count of 13.8% with 90 Active Rigs Drilling1 

Increase in Borrowing Base and Elected Commitment on Secured Revolving Credit Facility to $400 Million and Maturity Extended Until June 2027

Superior Five-Year Annual PDP Decline Rate of 13% Requires Only an Estimated 4.9 Net Wells Annually to Maintain Flat Production

Announces Q2 2023 Cash Distribution of $0.39 per Common Unit

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell" or the "Company"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in over 125,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. 

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Record Q2 2023 run-rate daily production of 17,573 barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") per day (6:1)
    • Includes 45 days of production from the Company's $140.8 million acquisition of MB Minerals (the "Acquired Production"), which closed on May 17, 2023 with an effective production date of April 1, 2023
    • Including a full Q2 2023 impact of the Acquired Production, the revenues of which will be received by the Company, run-rate production was 18,554 Boe per day (6:1)
  • Q2 2023 oil, natural gas and NGL revenues of $57.0 million, a decrease of 0.8% from Q1 2023, primarily attributable to a decline in realized commodity prices
  • Q2 2023 net income of approximately $17.8 million and net income attributable to common units of approximately $13.5 million, as compared to $28.9 million and $23.3 million, respectively, from Q1 2023
  • Q2 2023 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $45.0 million, as compared to $42.3 million in Q1 2023
  • As of June 30, 2023, Kimbell's major properties2 had 6.86 net drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUCs") and net permitted locations on its acreage (3.89 net DUCs and 2.97 net permitted locations), compared to an estimated 4.9 net wells needed to maintain flat production
  • Announced a Q2 2023 cash distribution of $0.39 per common unit, reflecting a payout ratio of 75% of cash available for distribution; implies a 9.9% annualized yield based on the August 1, 2023 closing price of $15.71 per common unit; Kimbell intends to utilize the remaining 25% of its cash available for distribution to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under Kimbell's revolving credit facility
  • On June 13, 2023, Kimbell amended and extended its secured revolving credit facility through June 7, 2027 and increased borrowing base and elected commitments from $350 million to $400 million, an increase of 14%
  • Conservative Balance Sheet with Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of 1.1x
  • Kimbell affirms its financial and operational guidance ranges for 2023 previously disclosed in its May 18, 2023 press release

________________________

1 Based on Kimbell rig count of 90 and Baker Hughes U.S. land rig count of 653 on June 30, 2023.

2 These figures pertain only to Kimbell's major properties and do not include possible additional DUCs and permits from Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have a net revenue interest of 0.1% or below and are time consuming to quantify but, in the estimation of Kimbell's management, could add an additional 20% to Kimbell's net inventory.

Robert Ravnaas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC, Kimbell's general partner (the "General Partner"), commented, "We are very pleased with another record quarter and continue to build on last quarter's momentum with the recently closed MB Minerals royalty acquisition.  The Company's production mix materially shifted towards oil in the second quarter, with oil now representing 33% of our production mix on a 6:1 basis as compared to 29% in the first quarter.  Activity on our acreage remains resilient even in the face of a lower overall U.S. land rig count.  In fact, we now have the highest market share ever of the overall U.S. land rig count at 13.8%.  After giving effect to our two most recent acquisitions, the Permian Basin leads all categories in terms of production, inventory, rig count and line-of-sight wells.  Production in the Permian grew by 48% quarter over quarter reflecting a full quarter of the MB Minerals acquisition with the Permian rig count increasing by 11% during the same period.  Overall, we are very pleased with this quarter as well as our Q2 2023 distribution of $0.39 that we declared today, an increase of 11% from Q1 2023.

"As we look forward in 2023 and beyond, we remain bullish about the U.S. oil and natural gas royalty industry, our role as a leading consolidator in the sector and the prospects for Kimbell to generate long-term unitholder value." 

Second Quarter 2023 Distribution and Debt Repayment

Today, the Board of Directors of the General Partner (the "Board of Directors") approved a cash distribution payment to common unitholders of 75% of cash available for distribution for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.39 per common unit.  The distribution will be payable on August 21, 2023 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2023.  Kimbell plans to utilize the remaining 25% of cash available for distribution for the second quarter of 2023 to pay down a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility.  Since May 2020 (excluding the expected upcoming pay-down from the remaining 25% of Q2 2023 projected cash available for distribution), Kimbell has paid down approximately $108.6 million of outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility by allocating a portion of its cash available for distribution for debt pay-down.

Kimbell expects that approximately 89% of its second quarter 2023 distribution should not constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes, but instead are estimated to constitute non-taxable reductions to the basis of each distribution recipient's ownership interest in Kimbell common units.  The reduced tax basis will increase unitholders' capital gain (or decrease unitholders' capital loss) when unitholders sell their common units.  The Form 8937 containing additional information may be found at www.kimbellrp.com under "Investor Relations" section of the site.  Kimbell currently believes that the portion that constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes will be considered qualified dividends, subject to holding period and certain other conditions, which are subject to a tax rate of 0%, 15% or 20% depending on the income level and tax filing status of a unitholder for 2023.  Kimbell believes these estimates are reasonable based on currently available information, but they are subject to change.

Financial Highlights

Kimbell's second quarter 2023 average realized price per Bbl of oil was $72.44, per Mcf of natural gas was $1.92, per Bbl of NGLs was $24.16 and per Boe combined was $33.07.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company's total revenues were $60.8 million, net income was approximately $17.8 million and net income attributable to common units was approximately $13.5 million, or $0.24 per common unit.

Total second quarter 2023 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $45.0 million (consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see definition under Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Supplemental Schedules included in this news release and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release). 

In the second quarter of 2023, G&A expense was $7.9 million, $4.6 million of which was Cash G&A expense, or $2.90 per Boe (Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are non-GAAP financial measures.  Please see definition under Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Supplemental Schedules included in this news release).  Unit-based compensation in the second quarter of 2023, which is a non-cash G&A expense, was $3.3 million or $2.06 per Boe. 

On June 13, 2023, Kimbell amended its existing credit agreement to, among other things, increase the borrowing base and elected commitment amount from $350 million to $400 million on the secured revolving credit facility and extend the maturity to June 7, 2027.

As of June 30, 2023, Kimbell had approximately $269.6 million in debt outstanding under its secured revolving credit facility, had net debt to second quarter 2023 trailing twelve month consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.1x and was in compliance with all financial covenants under its secured revolving credit facility.   Kimbell had approximately $130.4 million in undrawn capacity under its secured revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, Kimbell had outstanding 65,507,635 common units and 20,853,618 Class B units.  As of August 2, 2023, Kimbell had outstanding 65,507,635 common units and 20,853,618 Class B units.

Production

Second quarter 2023 average daily production was 18,145 Boe per day (6:1), which consisted of 572 Boe per day related to prior period production recognized in Q2 2023, and 17,573 Boe per day of run-rate production.   The 17,573 Boe per day of run-rate production was composed of approximately 54% from natural gas (6:1) and approximately 46% from liquids (33% from oil and 13% from NGLs).  The prior period production recognized in Q2 2023 was attributable to past production that came into pay status during the second quarter of 2023.  Including a full Q2 2023 impact of the Acquired Production, the revenues from which will be received by the Company, run-rate production was 18,554 Boe per day (6:1).

Operational Update

As of June 30, 2023, Kimbell's major properties had 767 gross (3.89 net) DUCs and 734 gross (2.97 net) permitted locations on its acreage.  In addition, as of June 30, 2023, Kimbell had 90 rigs actively drilling on its acreage, which represents an approximate 13.8% market share of all land rigs drilling in the continental United States as of such time.

Basin

Gross DUCs as of
June 30, 2023(1)

Gross Permits as of
June 30, 2023(1)

Net DUCs as of
June 30, 2023(1)

Net Permits as of
June 30, 2023(1)

Permian

462

388

2.27

1.47

Eagle Ford

43

61

0.39

0.47

Haynesville

105

27

0.81

0.49

Mid-Continent

76

49

0.14

0.10

Bakken

68

175

0.23

0.20

Appalachia

5

12

0.01

0.03

Rockies

8

22

0.04

0.21

Total

767

734

3.89

2.97






















(1)  These figures pertain only to Kimbell's major properties and do not include possible additional DUCs and permits from
Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have a net revenue interest of 0.1% or below and are time consuming to quantify but,
in the estimation of Kimbell's management, could add an additional 20% to Kimbell's net inventory.





Hedging Update

Kimbell maintains a consistent hedging methodology, and hedges out two years on a rolling quarterly basis.  The Company's commodity derivative contracts consist of fixed price swaps, under which Kimbell receives a fixed price for the contract and pays a floating market price to the counterparty over a specified period for a contracted volume.  Kimbell hedges expected daily production based on the amount of debt as a percent of total enterprise value.  These economic hedges constituted approximately 15% of daily production for the second quarter of 2023.

The following provides information concerning Kimbell's hedge book as of June 30, 2023:

                   Fixed Price Swaps as of June 30, 2023




Weighted Average


              Volumes

Fixed Price


Oil

Nat Gas

Oil

Nat Gas


BBL

MMBTU

$/BBL

$/MMBTU

3Q 2023

72,680

1,047,880

$        61.70

$          3.09

4Q 2023

67,988

995,532

$        63.00

$          3.28

1Q 2024

54,509

823,186

$        76.32

$          4.15

2Q 2024

56,511

809,354

$        82.40

$          4.31

3Q 2024

48,576

785,588

$        69.30

$          4.45

4Q 2024

68,448

811,164

$        70.02

$          4.48

1Q 2025

71,640

848,070

$        66.31

$          4.37

2Q 2025

99,918

917,098

$        64.35

$          3.53

Conference Call

Kimbell Royalty Partners will host a conference call and webcast today at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss second quarter 2023 results.  To access the call live by phone, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Kimbell Royalty Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.  A telephonic replay will be available through August 9, 2023 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13735459#.  A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on Kimbell's website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com under the Events and Presentations tab. 

Presentation

On August 2, 2023, Kimbell posted an updated investor presentation on its website.  The presentation may be found at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com under the Events and Presentations tab.  Information on Kimbell's website does not constitute a portion of this news release.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas.  Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 16 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 125,000 gross wells with over 48,000 wells in the Permian Basin.  To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements, in particular statements relating to Kimbell's financial, operating and production results and prospects for growth, drilling inventory, growth potential, identified locations and all other estimates and predictions resulting from Kimbell's portfolio review, the tax treatment of Kimbell's distributions, changes in Kimbell's capital structure, future natural gas and other commodity prices and changes to supply and demand for oil, natural gas and NGLs. These and other forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks that the anticipated benefits of acquisitions are not realized and uncertainties relating to Kimbell's business, prospects for growth and acquisitions and the securities markets generally, as well as risks inherent in oil and natural gas drilling and production activities, including risks with respect to potential declines in prices for oil and natural gas that could result in downward revisions to the value of proved reserves or otherwise cause operators to delay or suspend planned drilling and completion operations or reduce production levels, which would adversely impact cash flow, risks relating to the impairment of oil and natural gas properties, risks relating to the availability of capital to fund drilling operations that can be adversely affected by adverse drilling results, production declines and declines in oil and natural gas prices, risks relating to Kimbell's ability to meet financial covenants under its credit agreement or its ability to obtain amendments or waivers to effect such compliance, risks relating to Kimbell's hedging activities, risks of fire, explosion, blowouts, pipe failure, casing collapse, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, environmental hazards, and other operating and production risks, which may temporarily or permanently reduce production or cause initial production or test results to not be indicative of future well performance or delay the timing of sales or completion of drilling operations, risks relating to delays in receipt of drilling permits, risks relating to unexpected adverse developments in the status of properties, risks relating to borrowing base redeterminations by Kimbell's lenders, risks relating to the absence or delay in receipt of government approvals or third-party consents, risks relating to acquisitions, dispositions and drop downs of assets, risks relating to Kimbell's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from and to integrate acquired assets, including the Acquired Production, risks relating to tax matters, and other risks described in Kimbell's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Kimbell undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this news release. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Kimbell's filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected].com
(713) 529-6600

– Financial statements follow –

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited, in thousands)


June 30,

2023

Assets:

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,779

Oil, natural gas and NGL receivables

45,006

Derivative assets

1,795

Accounts receivable and other current assets

3,136

Total current assets

70,716

Property and equipment, net

772

Oil and natural gas properties

Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method)

1,602,200

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment

(749,746)

Total oil and natural gas properties, net

852,454

Right-of-use assets, net

2,358

Derivative assets

1,580

Loan origination costs, net

6,308

Total assets

$

934,188

Liabilities and unitholders' equity:

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

1,370

Other current liabilities


8,341

Derivative liabilities

428

Total current liabilities


10,139

Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

2,066

Derivative liabilities

171

Long-term debt

269,600

Other liabilities

260

Total liabilities

282,236

Commitments and contingencies

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP unitholders' equity:



Common units

596,177

Class B units

1,043

Total Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP unitholders' equity

597,220

Noncontrolling interest in OpCo

54,732

Total equity

651,952

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and unitholders' equity

$

934,188

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per-unit data and unit counts)


Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Revenue




Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues

$

56,982

$

78,592

Lease bonus and other income

2,041

1,213

Gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments, net

1,729

(7,094)

Total revenues

60,752

72,711

Costs and expenses






Production and ad valorem taxes

5,405

5,003

Depreciation and depletion expense

19,657

11,274

Marketing and other deductions

2,908

4,063

General and administrative expenses

7,925

7,866

Consolidated variable interest entities related:




General and administrative expenses

219

591

Total costs and expenses

36,114

28,797

Operating income

24,638

43,914

Other income (expense)




Equity income in affiliate



3,385

Interest expense

(6,341)

(3,323)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(480)

Other (expense) income

(181)

898

Consolidated variable interest entities related:




Interest earned on marketable securities in trust account

1,070

223

Net income before income taxes

18,706

45,097

Income tax expense

909

1,803

Net income

17,797

43,294

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,297)

(5,424)

Distributions on Class B units

(32)

(8)

Net income attributable to common units of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

$

13,468

$

37,862






Basic

$

0.24

$

0.66

Diluted

$

0.23

$

0.55

Weighted average number of common units outstanding




Basic

63,274,492

55,424,930

Diluted

82,959,981

65,543,669

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Supplemental Schedules

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA, Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are used as supplemental non-GAAP financial measures by management and external users of Kimbell's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies.  Kimbell believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate Kimbell's operating performance and compare the results of Kimbell's operations period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure.  In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate cash flow available to pay distributions to Kimbell's unitholders.  Kimbell defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), net of depreciation and depletion expense, interest expense, income taxes, non cash unit based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, cash distribution from affiliate, equity income (loss) in affiliate, gains and losses on sales of assets and operational impacts of variable interest entities, which include general and administrative expense and interest income.  Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income (loss) or net cash provided by operating activities as determined by GAAP.  Kimbell excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within Kimbell's industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired.  Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA.  Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.  Kimbell's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.  Kimbell expects that cash available for distribution for each quarter will generally equal its Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, less cash needed for debt service and other contractual obligations, tax obligations, and fixed charges and reserves for future operating or capital needs that the Board of Directors may determine is appropriate.

Kimbell believes Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are useful metrics because they isolate cash costs within overall G&A expense and measure cash costs relative to overall production, which is a widely utilized metric to evaluate operational performance within the energy sector.  Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative expenses less unit-based compensation expense.  Cash G&A per Boe is defined as Cash G&A divided by total production for a period.  Cash G&A should not be considered an alternative to G&A expense presented in accordance with GAAP. Kimbell's computations of Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Supplemental Schedules
(Unaudited, in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities




to Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution




Net cash provided by operating activities

$

31,519

$

40,423

Interest expense

6,341

3,323

Income tax expense

909

1,803

Amortization of right-of-use assets

(84)

(79)

Amortization of loan origination costs

(493)

(459)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(480)

Forfeiture of restricted units



20

Unit-based compensation

(3,290)

(2,949)

Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

2,600

6,564

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




  Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues receivable

9,071

12,039

  Accounts receivable and other current assets

87

(176)

  Accounts payable

(450)

341

  Other current liabilities

(3,176)

(1,396)

  Operating lease liabilities

85

80

  Consolidated variable interest entities related:




Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

1,070

223

Other assets and liabilities

995

(63)

Consolidated EBITDA

$

44,704

$

59,694

Add:




Unit-based compensation

3,290

2,949

Loss on extinguishment of debt

480

Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

(2,600)

(6,564)

Cash distribution from affiliate



432

Equity income in affiliate



(3,385)

Consolidated variable interest entities related:




Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

(1,070)

(223)

General and administrative expenses

219

591

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,023

$

53,494

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

(10,872)

(6,702)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

$

34,151

$

46,792






Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available






for distribution




Less:




Cash interest expense

4,442

2,442

Cash income tax expense



2,043

Distributions on Class B units

32

8

Cash available for distribution on common units

$

29,677

$

42,299

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Supplemental Schedules

(Unaudited, in thousands, except for per-unit data and unit counts)


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2023






Net income

$

17,797

Depreciation and depletion expense

19,657

Interest expense

6,341

Income tax expense

909

Consolidated EBITDA

$

44,704

Unit-based compensation

3,290

Loss on extinguishment of debt

480

Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

(2,600)

Consolidated variable interest entities related:



Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

(1,070)

General and administrative expenses

219

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,023

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

(10,872)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

$

34,151






Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available





for distribution



Less:



Cash interest expense

4,442

Distributions on Class B units

32

Cash available for distribution on common units

$

29,677






Common units outstanding on June 30, 2023

65,507,635






Cash available for distribution per common unit outstanding

$

0.45






Common units outstanding on August 14, 2023 Record Date

65,507,635






Second quarter 2023 distribution declared (1)

$

0.39











(1)  The difference between the declared distribution and the cash available for distribution is primarily attributable
to Kimbell allocating 25% of cash available for distribution to pay outstanding borrowings under its secured
revolving credit facility.  Additionally, Kimbell utilized cash flows received from the Q2 2023 Acquired Production
after the effective date of April 1, 2023, but prior to the closing date of May 17, 2023, to pay outstanding borrowings
under its credit facility and to distribute the additional cash flows to common unitholders.  Revenues, production and
other financial and operating results from the Q2 2023 acquisition are reflected in Kimbell's condensed consolidated
financial statements from May 17, 2023 onward.











Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Supplemental Schedules

(Unaudited, in thousands, except for per-unit data and unit counts)


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2022






Net income

$

43,294

Depreciation and depletion expense

11,274

Interest expense

3,323

Income tax expense

1,803

Consolidated EBITDA

$

59,694

Unit-based compensation

2,949

Gain on commodity derivative instruments, net of settlements

(6,564)

Cash distribution from affiliate

432

Equity income in affiliate

(3,385)

Consolidated variable interest entities related:



Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

(223)

General and administrative expenses

591

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,494

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

(6,702)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

$

46,792






Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available





for distribution



Less:



Cash interest expense

2,442

Cash income tax expense

2,043

Distributions on Class B units

8

Cash available for distribution on common units

$

42,299






Common units outstanding on June 30, 2022

57,331,833






Cash available for distribution per common unit outstanding

$

0.74






Common units outstanding on August 15, 2022 Record Date

57,331,833






Second quarter 2022 distribution declared (1)

$

0.55











(1)  The difference between the declared distribution and the cash available for distribution is primarily attributable to
Kimbell allocating 25% of cash available for distribution to pay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.





Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Supplemental Schedules
(Unaudited, in thousands)


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2023






Net income

$

17,797

Depreciation and depletion expense

19,657

Interest expense

6,341

Income tax expense

909

Consolidated EBITDA

$

44,704

Unit-based compensation

3,290

Loss on extinguishment of debt

480

Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

(2,600)

Consolidated variable interest entities related:



Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

(1,070)

General and administrative expenses

219

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,023






Q3 2022 - Q1 2023 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)

176,276

Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

221,299






Long-term debt (as of 6/30/23)

269,600

Cash and cash equivalents (as of 6/30/23)

(20,779)

Net debt (as of 6/30/23)

$

248,821






Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

1.1x













(1)  Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023
was previously reported in a news release relating to the applicable quarter, and the reconciliation of net income to consolidated
Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter is included in the applicable news release.  This also includes the trailing twelve months pro forma
results from the Q4 2022 acquisition that closed in December 2022 and the Q2 2023 acquisition that closed in May 2023 in accordance
with Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility.









SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Also from this source

Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.