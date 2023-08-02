Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Record Second Quarter 2023 Results

Record Q2 2023 Run-Rate Daily Production; Post-MB Minerals Acquisition Production Exceeded 18,000 Boe/d (6:1) for First Time Including a Full-Quarter of Acquired Production

Record Market Share of U.S. Land Rig Count of 13.8% with 90 Active Rigs Drilling1

Increase in Borrowing Base and Elected Commitment on Secured Revolving Credit Facility to $400 Million and Maturity Extended Until June 2027

Superior Five-Year Annual PDP Decline Rate of 13% Requires Only an Estimated 4.9 Net Wells Annually to Maintain Flat Production

Announces Q2 2023 Cash Distribution of $0.39 per Common Unit

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell" or the "Company"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in over 125,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Record Q2 2023 run-rate daily production of 17,573 barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") per day (6:1)

Includes 45 days of production from the Company's $140.8 million acquisition of MB Minerals (the "Acquired Production"), which closed on May 17, 2023 with an effective production date of April 1, 2023

acquisition of MB Minerals (the "Acquired Production"), which closed on with an effective production date of

Including a full Q2 2023 impact of the Acquired Production, the revenues of which will be received by the Company, run-rate production was 18,554 Boe per day (6:1)

Q2 2023 oil, natural gas and NGL revenues of $57.0 million , a decrease of 0.8% from Q1 2023, primarily attributable to a decline in realized commodity prices

, a decrease of 0.8% from Q1 2023, primarily attributable to a decline in realized commodity prices Q2 2023 net income of approximately $17.8 million and net income attributable to common units of approximately $13.5 million , as compared to $28.9 million and $23.3 million , respectively, from Q1 2023

and net income attributable to common units of approximately , as compared to and , respectively, from Q1 2023 Q2 2023 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $45.0 million , as compared to $42.3 million in Q1 2023

, as compared to in Q1 2023 As of June 30 , 2023, Kimbell's major properties 2 had 6.86 net drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUCs") and net permitted locations on its acreage (3.89 net DUCs and 2.97 net permitted locations), compared to an estimated 4.9 net wells needed to maintain flat production

, 2023, Kimbell's major properties had 6.86 net drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUCs") and net permitted locations on its acreage (3.89 net DUCs and 2.97 net permitted locations), compared to an estimated 4.9 net wells needed to maintain flat production Announced a Q2 2023 cash distribution of $0.39 per common unit, reflecting a payout ratio of 75% of cash available for distribution; implies a 9.9% annualized yield based on the August 1, 2023 closing price of $15.71 per common unit; Kimbell intends to utilize the remaining 25% of its cash available for distribution to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under Kimbell's revolving credit facility

per common unit, reflecting a payout ratio of 75% of cash available for distribution; implies a 9.9% annualized yield based on the closing price of per common unit; Kimbell intends to utilize the remaining 25% of its cash available for distribution to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under Kimbell's revolving credit facility On June 13, 2023 , Kimbell amended and extended its secured revolving credit facility through June 7, 2027 and increased borrowing base and elected commitments from $350 million to $400 million , an increase of 14%

, Kimbell amended and extended its secured revolving credit facility through and increased borrowing base and elected commitments from to , an increase of 14% Conservative Balance Sheet with Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of 1.1x

Kimbell affirms its financial and operational guidance ranges for 2023 previously disclosed in its May 18, 2023 press release

________________________ 1 Based on Kimbell rig count of 90 and Baker Hughes U.S. land rig count of 653 on June 30, 2023. 2 These figures pertain only to Kimbell's major properties and do not include possible additional DUCs and permits from Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have a net revenue interest of 0.1% or below and are time consuming to quantify but, in the estimation of Kimbell's management, could add an additional 20% to Kimbell's net inventory.

Robert Ravnaas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC, Kimbell's general partner (the "General Partner"), commented, "We are very pleased with another record quarter and continue to build on last quarter's momentum with the recently closed MB Minerals royalty acquisition. The Company's production mix materially shifted towards oil in the second quarter, with oil now representing 33% of our production mix on a 6:1 basis as compared to 29% in the first quarter. Activity on our acreage remains resilient even in the face of a lower overall U.S. land rig count. In fact, we now have the highest market share ever of the overall U.S. land rig count at 13.8%. After giving effect to our two most recent acquisitions, the Permian Basin leads all categories in terms of production, inventory, rig count and line-of-sight wells. Production in the Permian grew by 48% quarter over quarter reflecting a full quarter of the MB Minerals acquisition with the Permian rig count increasing by 11% during the same period. Overall, we are very pleased with this quarter as well as our Q2 2023 distribution of $0.39 that we declared today, an increase of 11% from Q1 2023.

"As we look forward in 2023 and beyond, we remain bullish about the U.S. oil and natural gas royalty industry, our role as a leading consolidator in the sector and the prospects for Kimbell to generate long-term unitholder value."

Second Quarter 2023 Distribution and Debt Repayment

Today, the Board of Directors of the General Partner (the "Board of Directors") approved a cash distribution payment to common unitholders of 75% of cash available for distribution for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.39 per common unit. The distribution will be payable on August 21, 2023 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2023. Kimbell plans to utilize the remaining 25% of cash available for distribution for the second quarter of 2023 to pay down a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility. Since May 2020 (excluding the expected upcoming pay-down from the remaining 25% of Q2 2023 projected cash available for distribution), Kimbell has paid down approximately $108.6 million of outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility by allocating a portion of its cash available for distribution for debt pay-down.

Kimbell expects that approximately 89% of its second quarter 2023 distribution should not constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes, but instead are estimated to constitute non-taxable reductions to the basis of each distribution recipient's ownership interest in Kimbell common units. The reduced tax basis will increase unitholders' capital gain (or decrease unitholders' capital loss) when unitholders sell their common units. The Form 8937 containing additional information may be found at www.kimbellrp.com under "Investor Relations" section of the site. Kimbell currently believes that the portion that constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes will be considered qualified dividends, subject to holding period and certain other conditions, which are subject to a tax rate of 0%, 15% or 20% depending on the income level and tax filing status of a unitholder for 2023. Kimbell believes these estimates are reasonable based on currently available information, but they are subject to change.

Financial Highlights

Kimbell's second quarter 2023 average realized price per Bbl of oil was $72.44, per Mcf of natural gas was $1.92, per Bbl of NGLs was $24.16 and per Boe combined was $33.07.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company's total revenues were $60.8 million, net income was approximately $17.8 million and net income attributable to common units was approximately $13.5 million, or $0.24 per common unit.

Total second quarter 2023 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $45.0 million (consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see definition under Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Supplemental Schedules included in this news release and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release).

In the second quarter of 2023, G&A expense was $7.9 million, $4.6 million of which was Cash G&A expense, or $2.90 per Boe (Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see definition under Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Supplemental Schedules included in this news release). Unit-based compensation in the second quarter of 2023, which is a non-cash G&A expense, was $3.3 million or $2.06 per Boe.

On June 13, 2023, Kimbell amended its existing credit agreement to, among other things, increase the borrowing base and elected commitment amount from $350 million to $400 million on the secured revolving credit facility and extend the maturity to June 7, 2027.

As of June 30, 2023, Kimbell had approximately $269.6 million in debt outstanding under its secured revolving credit facility, had net debt to second quarter 2023 trailing twelve month consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.1x and was in compliance with all financial covenants under its secured revolving credit facility. Kimbell had approximately $130.4 million in undrawn capacity under its secured revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, Kimbell had outstanding 65,507,635 common units and 20,853,618 Class B units. As of August 2, 2023, Kimbell had outstanding 65,507,635 common units and 20,853,618 Class B units.

Production

Second quarter 2023 average daily production was 18,145 Boe per day (6:1), which consisted of 572 Boe per day related to prior period production recognized in Q2 2023, and 17,573 Boe per day of run-rate production. The 17,573 Boe per day of run-rate production was composed of approximately 54% from natural gas (6:1) and approximately 46% from liquids (33% from oil and 13% from NGLs). The prior period production recognized in Q2 2023 was attributable to past production that came into pay status during the second quarter of 2023. Including a full Q2 2023 impact of the Acquired Production, the revenues from which will be received by the Company, run-rate production was 18,554 Boe per day (6:1).

Operational Update

As of June 30, 2023, Kimbell's major properties had 767 gross (3.89 net) DUCs and 734 gross (2.97 net) permitted locations on its acreage. In addition, as of June 30, 2023, Kimbell had 90 rigs actively drilling on its acreage, which represents an approximate 13.8% market share of all land rigs drilling in the continental United States as of such time.

Basin Gross DUCs as of

June 30, 2023(1) Gross Permits as of

June 30, 2023(1) Net DUCs as of

June 30, 2023(1) Net Permits as of

June 30, 2023(1)



Permian 462 388 2.27 1.47



Eagle Ford 43 61 0.39 0.47



Haynesville 105 27 0.81 0.49



Mid-Continent 76 49 0.14 0.10



Bakken 68 175 0.23 0.20



Appalachia 5 12 0.01 0.03



Rockies 8 22 0.04 0.21



Total 767 734 3.89 2.97













































(1) These figures pertain only to Kimbell's major properties and do not include possible additional DUCs and permits from

Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have a net revenue interest of 0.1% or below and are time consuming to quantify but,

in the estimation of Kimbell's management, could add an additional 20% to Kimbell's net inventory.













Hedging Update

Kimbell maintains a consistent hedging methodology, and hedges out two years on a rolling quarterly basis. The Company's commodity derivative contracts consist of fixed price swaps, under which Kimbell receives a fixed price for the contract and pays a floating market price to the counterparty over a specified period for a contracted volume. Kimbell hedges expected daily production based on the amount of debt as a percent of total enterprise value. These economic hedges constituted approximately 15% of daily production for the second quarter of 2023.

The following provides information concerning Kimbell's hedge book as of June 30, 2023:



Fixed Price Swaps as of June 30, 2023







Weighted Average



Volumes Fixed Price



Oil Nat Gas Oil Nat Gas



BBL MMBTU $/BBL $/MMBTU

3Q 2023 72,680 1,047,880 $ 61.70 $ 3.09

4Q 2023 67,988 995,532 $ 63.00 $ 3.28

1Q 2024 54,509 823,186 $ 76.32 $ 4.15

2Q 2024 56,511 809,354 $ 82.40 $ 4.31

3Q 2024 48,576 785,588 $ 69.30 $ 4.45

4Q 2024 68,448 811,164 $ 70.02 $ 4.48

1Q 2025 71,640 848,070 $ 66.31 $ 4.37

2Q 2025 99,918 917,098 $ 64.35 $ 3.53

Conference Call

Kimbell Royalty Partners will host a conference call and webcast today at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss second quarter 2023 results. To access the call live by phone, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Kimbell Royalty Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through August 9, 2023 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13735459#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on Kimbell's website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com under the Events and Presentations tab.

Presentation

On August 2, 2023, Kimbell posted an updated investor presentation on its website. The presentation may be found at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com under the Events and Presentations tab. Information on Kimbell's website does not constitute a portion of this news release.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 16 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 125,000 gross wells with over 48,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements, in particular statements relating to Kimbell's financial, operating and production results and prospects for growth, drilling inventory, growth potential, identified locations and all other estimates and predictions resulting from Kimbell's portfolio review, the tax treatment of Kimbell's distributions, changes in Kimbell's capital structure, future natural gas and other commodity prices and changes to supply and demand for oil, natural gas and NGLs. These and other forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks that the anticipated benefits of acquisitions are not realized and uncertainties relating to Kimbell's business, prospects for growth and acquisitions and the securities markets generally, as well as risks inherent in oil and natural gas drilling and production activities, including risks with respect to potential declines in prices for oil and natural gas that could result in downward revisions to the value of proved reserves or otherwise cause operators to delay or suspend planned drilling and completion operations or reduce production levels, which would adversely impact cash flow, risks relating to the impairment of oil and natural gas properties, risks relating to the availability of capital to fund drilling operations that can be adversely affected by adverse drilling results, production declines and declines in oil and natural gas prices, risks relating to Kimbell's ability to meet financial covenants under its credit agreement or its ability to obtain amendments or waivers to effect such compliance, risks relating to Kimbell's hedging activities, risks of fire, explosion, blowouts, pipe failure, casing collapse, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, environmental hazards, and other operating and production risks, which may temporarily or permanently reduce production or cause initial production or test results to not be indicative of future well performance or delay the timing of sales or completion of drilling operations, risks relating to delays in receipt of drilling permits, risks relating to unexpected adverse developments in the status of properties, risks relating to borrowing base redeterminations by Kimbell's lenders, risks relating to the absence or delay in receipt of government approvals or third-party consents, risks relating to acquisitions, dispositions and drop downs of assets, risks relating to Kimbell's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from and to integrate acquired assets, including the Acquired Production, risks relating to tax matters, and other risks described in Kimbell's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Kimbell undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this news release. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Kimbell's filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Rick Black

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected].com

(713) 529-6600

– Financial statements follow –

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited, in thousands)



June 30,

2023 Assets:



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,779 Oil, natural gas and NGL receivables

45,006 Derivative assets

1,795 Accounts receivable and other current assets

3,136 Total current assets

70,716 Property and equipment, net

772 Oil and natural gas properties



Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method)

1,602,200 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment

(749,746) Total oil and natural gas properties, net

852,454 Right-of-use assets, net

2,358 Derivative assets

1,580 Loan origination costs, net

6,308 Total assets $ 934,188 Liabilities and unitholders' equity:



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 1,370 Other current liabilities

8,341 Derivative liabilities

428 Total current liabilities

10,139 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

2,066 Derivative liabilities

171 Long-term debt

269,600 Other liabilities

260 Total liabilities

282,236 Commitments and contingencies



Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP unitholders' equity:



Common units

596,177 Class B units

1,043 Total Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP unitholders' equity

597,220 Noncontrolling interest in OpCo

54,732 Total equity

651,952 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and unitholders' equity $ 934,188

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per-unit data and unit counts)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Revenue









Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues $ 56,982

$ 78,592 Lease bonus and other income

2,041



1,213 Gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments, net

1,729



(7,094) Total revenues

60,752



72,711 Costs and expenses









Production and ad valorem taxes

5,405



5,003 Depreciation and depletion expense

19,657



11,274 Marketing and other deductions

2,908



4,063 General and administrative expenses

7,925



7,866 Consolidated variable interest entities related:









General and administrative expenses

219



591 Total costs and expenses

36,114



28,797 Operating income

24,638



43,914 Other income (expense)









Equity income in affiliate

—



3,385 Interest expense

(6,341)



(3,323) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(480)



— Other (expense) income

(181)



898 Consolidated variable interest entities related:









Interest earned on marketable securities in trust account

1,070



223 Net income before income taxes

18,706



45,097 Income tax expense

909



1,803 Net income

17,797



43,294 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,297)



(5,424) Distributions on Class B units

(32)



(8) Net income attributable to common units of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP $ 13,468

$ 37,862











Basic $ 0.24

$ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.23

$ 0.55 Weighted average number of common units outstanding









Basic

63,274,492



55,424,930 Diluted

82,959,981



65,543,669

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Supplemental Schedules



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA, Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are used as supplemental non-GAAP financial measures by management and external users of Kimbell's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Kimbell believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate Kimbell's operating performance and compare the results of Kimbell's operations period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate cash flow available to pay distributions to Kimbell's unitholders. Kimbell defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), net of depreciation and depletion expense, interest expense, income taxes, non cash unit based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, cash distribution from affiliate, equity income (loss) in affiliate, gains and losses on sales of assets and operational impacts of variable interest entities, which include general and administrative expense and interest income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income (loss) or net cash provided by operating activities as determined by GAAP. Kimbell excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within Kimbell's industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Kimbell's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Kimbell expects that cash available for distribution for each quarter will generally equal its Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, less cash needed for debt service and other contractual obligations, tax obligations, and fixed charges and reserves for future operating or capital needs that the Board of Directors may determine is appropriate.

Kimbell believes Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are useful metrics because they isolate cash costs within overall G&A expense and measure cash costs relative to overall production, which is a widely utilized metric to evaluate operational performance within the energy sector. Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative expenses less unit-based compensation expense. Cash G&A per Boe is defined as Cash G&A divided by total production for a period. Cash G&A should not be considered an alternative to G&A expense presented in accordance with GAAP. Kimbell's computations of Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Supplemental Schedules

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities









to Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution









Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,519

$ 40,423 Interest expense

6,341



3,323 Income tax expense

909



1,803 Amortization of right-of-use assets

(84)



(79) Amortization of loan origination costs

(493)



(459) Loss on extinguishment of debt

(480)



— Forfeiture of restricted units

—



20 Unit-based compensation

(3,290)



(2,949) Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

2,600



6,564 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues receivable

9,071



12,039 Accounts receivable and other current assets

87



(176) Accounts payable

(450)



341 Other current liabilities

(3,176)



(1,396) Operating lease liabilities

85



80 Consolidated variable interest entities related:









Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

1,070



223 Other assets and liabilities

995



(63) Consolidated EBITDA $ 44,704

$ 59,694 Add:









Unit-based compensation

3,290



2,949 Loss on extinguishment of debt

480



— Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

(2,600)



(6,564) Cash distribution from affiliate

—



432 Equity income in affiliate

—



(3,385) Consolidated variable interest entities related:









Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

(1,070)



(223) General and administrative expenses

219



591 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,023

$ 53,494 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

(10,872)



(6,702) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP $ 34,151

$ 46,792











Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available









for distribution









Less:









Cash interest expense

4,442



2,442 Cash income tax expense

—



2,043 Distributions on Class B units

32



8 Cash available for distribution on common units $ 29,677

$ 42,299

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Supplemental Schedules (Unaudited, in thousands, except for per-unit data and unit counts)



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023













Net income $ 17,797



Depreciation and depletion expense

19,657



Interest expense

6,341



Income tax expense

909



Consolidated EBITDA $ 44,704



Unit-based compensation

3,290



Loss on extinguishment of debt

480



Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

(2,600)



Consolidated variable interest entities related:







Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

(1,070)



General and administrative expenses

219



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,023



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

(10,872)



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP $ 34,151













Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available







for distribution







Less:







Cash interest expense

4,442



Distributions on Class B units

32



Cash available for distribution on common units $ 29,677













Common units outstanding on June 30, 2023

65,507,635













Cash available for distribution per common unit outstanding $ 0.45













Common units outstanding on August 14, 2023 Record Date

65,507,635













Second quarter 2023 distribution declared (1) $ 0.39























(1) The difference between the declared distribution and the cash available for distribution is primarily attributable

to Kimbell allocating 25% of cash available for distribution to pay outstanding borrowings under its secured

revolving credit facility. Additionally, Kimbell utilized cash flows received from the Q2 2023 Acquired Production

after the effective date of April 1, 2023, but prior to the closing date of May 17, 2023, to pay outstanding borrowings

under its credit facility and to distribute the additional cash flows to common unitholders. Revenues, production and

other financial and operating results from the Q2 2023 acquisition are reflected in Kimbell's condensed consolidated

financial statements from May 17, 2023 onward.

























Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Supplemental Schedules (Unaudited, in thousands, except for per-unit data and unit counts)



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2022













Net income $ 43,294



Depreciation and depletion expense

11,274



Interest expense

3,323



Income tax expense

1,803



Consolidated EBITDA $ 59,694



Unit-based compensation

2,949



Gain on commodity derivative instruments, net of settlements

(6,564)



Cash distribution from affiliate

432



Equity income in affiliate

(3,385)



Consolidated variable interest entities related:







Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

(223)



General and administrative expenses

591



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,494



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

(6,702)



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP $ 46,792













Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available







for distribution







Less:







Cash interest expense

2,442



Cash income tax expense

2,043



Distributions on Class B units

8



Cash available for distribution on common units $ 42,299













Common units outstanding on June 30, 2022

57,331,833













Cash available for distribution per common unit outstanding $ 0.74













Common units outstanding on August 15, 2022 Record Date

57,331,833













Second quarter 2022 distribution declared (1) $ 0.55























(1) The difference between the declared distribution and the cash available for distribution is primarily attributable to

Kimbell allocating 25% of cash available for distribution to pay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.













Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Supplemental Schedules

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023













Net income $ 17,797



Depreciation and depletion expense

19,657



Interest expense

6,341



Income tax expense

909



Consolidated EBITDA $ 44,704



Unit-based compensation

3,290



Loss on extinguishment of debt

480



Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements

(2,600)



Consolidated variable interest entities related:







Interest earned on marketable securities in Trust Account

(1,070)



General and administrative expenses

219



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,023













Q3 2022 - Q1 2023 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)

176,276



Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 221,299













Long-term debt (as of 6/30/23)

269,600



Cash and cash equivalents (as of 6/30/23)

(20,779)



Net debt (as of 6/30/23) $ 248,821













Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

1.1x























(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023

was previously reported in a news release relating to the applicable quarter, and the reconciliation of net income to consolidated

Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter is included in the applicable news release. This also includes the trailing twelve months pro forma

results from the Q4 2022 acquisition that closed in December 2022 and the Q2 2023 acquisition that closed in May 2023 in accordance

with Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility.





















SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP