Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Announces Public Offering of Common Units

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell") today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests, subject to market and other conditions. In connection with the offering, Kimbell intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to 900,000 additional common units at the public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions.

Kimbell intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. At the closing of the pending acquisition of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests held by a private seller (the "Acquisition"), as described in Kimbell's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 2, 2023, Kimbell intends to use amounts borrowed from its revolving credit facility to fund a portion of the purchase price of the Acquisition and to pay related fees and expenses. Kimbell may use future amounts borrowed under its revolving credit facility for general partnership purposes, including a potential redemption of a portion of its 6.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units that are expected to be issued in connection with the Acquisition.

Citigroup and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus for the offering may be obtained from:

Citigroup c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Avenue Edgewood, NY 11717 Telephone: (800) 831-9146 BofA Securities NC1-002-02-25 Attention: Prospectus Department 201 North Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 [email protected]

To obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus free of charge, visit the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and search under the registrant's name, "Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP."

The common units will be issued and sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the SEC. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common units, nor shall there be any sale of the common units in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This offering may only be made by means of a prospectus supplement and related base prospectus.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 16 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 125,000 gross wells with over 48,000 wells in the Permian Basin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements, including statements related to the proposed public offering, the use of proceeds therefrom, the consummation of the Acquisition and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks that the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition are not realized; risks relating to Kimbell's integration of the Acquisition assets; risks relating to the possibility that the Acquisition does not close when expected or at all because any conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all; and risks relating to Kimbell's business and prospects for growth generally. Except as required by law, Kimbell undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this news release. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Kimbell's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Kimbell may not consummate the Acquisition and the closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the Acquisition.

Contact:

Rick Black

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

(713) 529-6600

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP