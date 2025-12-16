Kimbell Royalty Partners Reaffirms $625 Million Credit Facility and Extends Maturity

Reduction in Pricing Grid Lowers Cost of Capital

Maximum Facility Size Increased from $750 million to $1.5 billion

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell" or the "Company"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in over 131,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced the successful completion of its scheduled Fall 2025 redetermination and concurrent amendment and restatement of its secured revolving credit facility.

Kimbell's existing lenders unanimously reaffirmed the borrowing base and total commitments of $625 million and the maturity date of the secured revolving credit facility was extended from June 13, 2027 to December 16, 2030.

Key terms of the amended and restated credit agreement include:

Borrowing base and total commitments reaffirmed at $625 million

Maturity extended to December 2030 (5-year tenor)

Reduced pricing grid by 25 basis points and removed 10 basis point Credit Spread Adjustment, improving Kimbell's interest rate spreads by a combined 35 basis points

Maximum facility size increased from $750 million to $1.5 billion

Increased flexibility under financial covenants and permitted baskets

"This refinancing further strengthens our capital structure by providing lower borrowing costs and enhanced financial flexibility," said Davis Ravnaas, President and Chief Financial Officer of Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC, Kimbell's general partner. "We appreciate the ongoing confidence shown by our 16 existing bank partners, and their commitment to supporting Kimbell's role as a leading consolidator in the oil and natural gas royalty sector. The unanimous reaffirmation of our borrowing base validates the quality, scale and sustainability of our diversified asset base, which spans every major oil and natural gas basin in the Lower 48."

About Kimbell Royalty Partners LP

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 17 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 131,000 gross wells. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements, in particular statements relating to Kimbell's financial, operating and production results and prospects for growth (including financial and operational guidance), drilling inventory, growth potential, identified locations and all other estimates and predictions resulting from Kimbell's portfolio review, the tax treatment of Kimbell's distributions, changes in Kimbell's capital structure, future natural gas and other commodity prices and changes to supply and demand for oil, natural gas and NGLs. These and other forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks that the anticipated benefits of acquisitions are not realized and uncertainties relating to Kimbell's business, prospects for growth and acquisitions and the securities markets generally, as well as risks inherent in oil and natural gas drilling and production activities, including risks with respect to potential declines in prices for oil and natural gas that could result in downward revisions to the value of proved reserves or otherwise cause operators to delay or suspend planned drilling and completion operations or reduce production levels, which would adversely impact cash flow, risks relating to the impairment of oil and natural gas properties, risk related to changes in U.S. trade policy and the impact of tariffs, risks relating to the availability of capital to fund drilling operations that can be adversely affected by adverse drilling results, production declines and declines in oil and natural gas prices, risks relating to Kimbell's ability to meet financial covenants under its credit agreement or its ability to obtain amendments or waivers to effect such compliance, risks relating to Kimbell's hedging activities, risks of fire, explosion, blowouts, pipe failure, casing collapse, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, environmental hazards, and other operating and production risks, which may temporarily or permanently reduce production or cause initial production or test results to not be indicative of future well performance or delay the timing of sales or completion of drilling operations, risks relating to delays in receipt of drilling permits, risks relating to unexpected adverse developments in the status of properties, risks relating to borrowing base redeterminations by Kimbell's lenders, risks relating to the absence or delay in receipt of government approvals or third-party consents, risks relating to acquisitions, dispositions and drop downs of assets, risks relating to Kimbell's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from and to integrate acquired assets, including the Acquired Production, risks relating to tax matters and other risks described in Kimbell's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Kimbell undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this news release. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Kimbell's filings with the SEC.

