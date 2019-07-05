Kimbell Royalty Partners to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Jul 05, 2019, 08:00 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 92,000 gross producing wells across 28 states, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

  • TD Securities Energy Conference in Calgary, Canada, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019
  • EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, August 12, 2019 

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 92,000 gross producing wells with over 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

