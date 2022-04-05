Kimberbell Launches Machine Embroidery Subscription Brand

The first multi-product subscription service in the hobby space

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberbell®, a global leader in the machine embroidery hobby space, is launching a subscription brand platform featuring machine embroidery project subscriptions for beginners and enthusiasts alike. The M.E. Time® brand metimedelivered.com will house a variety of both doorstep and digital inbox subscriptions providing an unmatched machine embroidery experience for consumers.

We understand your need to create, and M.E. Time is all about YOU. Pamper yourself with machine embroidery projects delivered right to your home or email! With M.E. Time, you'll enjoy a variety of creative experiences through our specially curated subscriptions. Our full-color instructions carefully guide you through each step. Receive your project, stitch at your leisure, and celebrate your results! Pamper yourself with complete machine embroidery projects delivered to your home OR email inbox! With M.E. Time, you'll enjoy a variety of creative projects through our curated subscriptions. Choose between doorstep or inbox options and learn new techniques, create exclusive projects, and connect with our M.E. Time community!

M.E. Time will officially launch this May with its first subscription box, The Bella Box®, which is a themed project box originally released on kimberbell.com as a single product purchase. The Bella Box will now be part of the M.E. Time brand as a twice-yearly subscription product. M.E. Time will follow up with two subscription box launches in the summer and fall of 2022, respectively.

"Everyone at Kimberbell is excited about reaching deeper into the machine embroidery market with our new M.E. Time brand," said Ryan Christopherson, COO of Kimberbell. "Kimberbell is uniquely positioned to deliver an at-home machine embroidery experience that will drive greater demand for the hobby and expand our industry. Our core focus is helping others feel the joy of creativity through superior machine embroidery experiences and this is another way we will do that."

Beginning May 4, 2022, consumers who previously purchased The Bella Box on kimberbell.com will now subscribe to the box at metimedelivered.com The box will ship in June 2022 featuring 5-6 full projects, 3-6 bonus designs, project materials, full-color instructions, and more. The latest Bella Box theme will be announced to consumers on April 20, 2022.

In summer 2022, the brand will launch a monthly quilting subscription, Perfectly Pieced.™ Perfectly Pieced will offer an exclusive monthly quilt block in 4 sizes, custom and block-by-block quilting files, full-color instructions, and more. Piecing and quilting are completed all in-the-hoop, making perfect quilt blocks attainable for everyone with an embroidery machine. Perfectly Pieced will be available as a doorstep or digital inbox subscription.

Later this fall, Collectible Christmas™ will be added to the M.E. Time brand as a monthly subscription product. A Collectible Christmas project will be delivered each month, with each project part of an overall collection for gifting or display the following season.

About Kimberbell

Kimberbell® is a global leader in the machine embroidery industry. Kimberbell's visionary and CEO, Kim Christopherson, began designing bright and happy patterns for sewing and quilting in 2011. The company has evolved over the years to include an extensive line of project-specific products for the machine embroidery market. In 2016, Kimberbell launched its original event model, Kimberbell Academy, which certifies machine embroidery dealers around the world to teach exclusive Kimberbell events. These events are designed to bring new consumers into the market space and bolster the success of the independent shop. Kimberbell primarily sells through the independent quilt shop. Some of Kimberbell's most popular and successful products are feature quilts and bench pillows with detailed embellishments. In 2021, Kimberbell added a product line of downloadable quilting backgrounds which include block-by-block and allover quilting files. Allover quilting files work in tandem with Clear Blue Tiles™, Kimberbell's innovative quilting in-the-hoop tool. In 2022, Kimberbell refocused the brand on machine embroidery products and is retiring all sewing products. Kimberbell's mission is to help others "Experience the Joy of Creativity"™ through superior machine embroidery experiences.

