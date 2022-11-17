Kimberlie Slade is recognized by Continental Who's Who

VENICE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberlie Slade is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Realtor for her professional excellence in the residential real estate field, acknowledging her work with Sarasota Real Estate Group.

Ms. Slade joined Sarasota Real Estate Group as a realtor in 2010, doing business as SarasotaOne.com, of which she has prospered as a co-owner since 2011. As an experienced realtor, she serves the Venice area, which encompasses Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte Counties. She has been honored as a Best in Customer Service agent for the last several years and as a Mentor of the Year in 2013. Ms. Slade is certified as a Seniors Real Estate Specialist. She is also certified with At Home with Diversity (AHWD), Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR), and with the Performance Management Network (PMN) by the National Association of Realtors.

Ms. Slade obtained a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1999 from Notre Dame College in South Euclid, OH. While working as a special education kindergarten and fourth-grade teacher, she completed coursework in real estate. Ms. Slade provided superior service as an office and building administrator from 1999 to 2005 with the Venetia Bay Executive Center. She served with the Women's Council of Realtors from 2001 to 2009 as Florida District XII Vice President. From 2010 to 2011, she was the council's Florida State District Vice President, and from 2011 to 2012, she was the council's Florida State Governor.

With 23 years of experience in her field, Ms. Slade attributes her success to the fact that she likes people and loves what she does every day. Although she loved teaching, teaching pay was not great, and she needed to change careers to make ends meet, so she pursued real estate. She considers her career highlight becoming a member and eventually attaining the state governor position in the Women's Council of Realtors, which helped her immensely in business. Her goal in the coming years is to possibly retire, but continue mentoring and consulting.

Among her professional memberships and affiliations, Ms. Slade is a National Association of Realtors member.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who