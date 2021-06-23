Kimberly Alexy Joins Netskope Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Alexy to the Netskope Board of Directors. Alexy will support the next phase of Netskope's rapid growth and its commitment to helping enterprises and governments move toward a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture—transforming how cloud security and networking are effectively delivered.

With more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, capital markets, M&A, and investments, Alexy has served on more than a dozen pre-IPO and public company boards. She has chaired key board committees throughout her time as a board leader, including audit, compensation, nominating, governance, and other specialty committees.

"We are honored to welcome Kimberly Alexy to Netskope's Board of Directors," said Sanjay Beri, Netskope CEO. "Kimberly and I got to know each other over time and I knew she was the cultural fit we wanted to grow our board. She cares deeply about open collaboration, the importance of people, and the positive impact cybersecurity and technology transformation can have on the world. I could not have found a better partner on Netskope's board and as leader of the audit committee."

Earlier in her career, Alexy was a sell-side equity research analyst on Wall Street, specializing in technology stocks. Since then, she has been an active investor and board director, helping public and pre-IPO companies with board needs. Her current board memberships also include Alteryx, FireEye, Five9, and Western Digital.

"Netskope is in the right place at the right time to lead the charge on SASE, and to be the trusted technology partner for organizations all over the world that need to secure data in the cloud and keep up with the rapid pace of digital transformation," said Kimberly Alexy. "But just as importantly, Netskope's culture is open, collaborative, and the kind of place people are proud to work in, and work with. All of this has contributed to its amazing success thus far, and I am very excited to be a part of the Netskope journey in this next phase."

The Netskope Board of Directors is led by Sanjay Beri, and includes Kimberly Alexy, Arif Janmohamed, Enrique Salem, and Eric Wolford.

For more on today's announcement, read Sanjay Beri's blog .

More than 1,000 customers—including more than 25 of the Fortune 100—already benefit from the breadth and depth of Netskope offerings. Learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud .

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

