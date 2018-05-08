KINGWOOD, Texas, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly Anne Johnson, RRT, MBA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Healthcare in recognition of her role as Respiratory Therapist at Kingwood Hospital.



Known for their astute, exceptional, and cost-effective healthcare, for over twenty five years Kingwood Hospital has provided quality service to the Kingwood, Texas area for decades. An acute-care facility that is home to an accredited cardiovascular center, women's center and brain and spine center, Kingwood Hospital is notorious for their reputed service. Committed to the health and wellness of their patients, the staff at Kingwood Hospital utilizes their state of the art technologies and treatments to better serve local residents. With Commitment, Integrity, Respect and Excellence at the forefront of the organizations values, the hospital ensures that they treat each individual with fairness, compassion and kindness. The healthcare facility ensures that they, "act with absolute honesty, integrity and fairness in the way we conduct our business and the way we live our lives."

Having attained over thirty years of experience in the field of healthcare, Kimberly Anne Johnson is highly praised for her outstanding contributions to the medical industry. Board Certified as a Registered Respiratory Therapist, Johnson holds additional certificates in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. Serving the North Houston area for over four years, in her previous years, Johnson was a therapist for twenty seven years at Riley Hospital for Children of Indianapolis, Indiana.



Early in her career, Johnson attended Sinclair Community College, located in Indiana and Purdue University of Indianapolis where she attained her Master of Business Administration degree.



To further advance her professional career, Johnson is distinguished member of several organizations including the International Association of Healthcare Professionals, American Association of Respiratory Care and National Board for Respiratory Care.



When she is not working, Kimberly enjoys reading mysteries and Christian novels as well as various crafts and shadow boxes.



