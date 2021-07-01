Kimberly-Clark and Texas Women's Foundation Partner on GENDER MATTERS™ Podcast Series

DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Women's Foundation (TXWF) recently launched the GENDER MATTERS™ podcast series that features seven female leaders from Kimberly-Clark interviewing the 2021 TXWF Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration winners . The awards honor seven female trailblazers in Texas who have led the way in advancing equity, economic security and leadership for women and girls and created a pathway of opportunity for other women to follow.

Kimberly-Clark is proud to serve as a presenting sponsor of the GENDER MATTERS™ podcast series, which covers a variety of topics, from the award winners' code to success, to the male allies in their lives who have supported them both personally and professionally.

"At Kimberly-Clark, we are passionate about uplifting women and girls and removing barriers to their progress – because we know that when women thrive, we all thrive," said Shonn Brown, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Kimberly-Clark and Board Chair at Texas Women's Foundation. "It's an honor to share these female leaders' powerful stories so that others can be inspired to blaze their own unique trails and positively impact their communities."

Click here to listen to all of the podcasts – or listen to them via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RadioPublic, Breaker, Google Podcasts or Pocket Casts – and view the descriptions for each below. Each podcast is co-moderated by Roslyn Dawson Thompson, the president and CEO at Texas Women's Foundation, and Kimberly-Clark leaders from across the company.

Servant Leader & Champion of Eliminating Hunger in North Texas : A Conversation with Trisha Cunningham , North Texas Food Bank ; co-moderated by Michele Bollinger , Senior Director of Commercial Transformation & Global Marketing Operations at Kimberly-Clark

: A Conversation with ; co-moderated by , Senior Director of Commercial Transformation & Global Marketing Operations at Kimberly-Clark Artist & Impact Innovator for Immigrant Women: A Conversation with Jin-Ya Huang , Break Bread, Break Borders ; co-moderated by Juanita Pelaez , Vice President of Global Adult & Feminine Care at Kimberly-Clark

; co-moderated by , Vice President of Global Adult & Feminine Care at Kimberly-Clark Intrapreneur & Global Change Agent for Young Women : A Conversation with Rani Puranik, Worldwide Oilfield Machine ; co-moderated by Sandi Karrmann , Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Kimberly-Clark

: A Conversation with ; co-moderated by , Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Kimberly-Clark Charity Leader & Advocate for Women's Financial Empowerment: A Conversation with Judy Treviño, CCVI Ministries, Inc.; co-moderated by Kim Underhill , Former Group President of Kimberly-Clark's North America Consumer Business

& Advocate for Women's Financial Empowerment: A Conversation with co-moderated by , Former Group President of Kimberly-Clark's North America Consumer Business Filmmaker, Author, Speaker & Entrepreneurial Activator: A Conversation with Cheryl Polote Williamson , Cheryl Polote Williamson , LLC & Soul Reborn ; co-moderated by Alison Lewis , Chief Growth Officer at Kimberly-Clark

; co-moderated by , Chief Growth Officer at Kimberly-Clark Global Crusader & Protector Against Human Trafficking: A Conversation with Diana Mao , Nomi Network ; co-moderated by Jeannette Chantalat , Senior Marketing Innovation Director for Global Baby and Child Care, Enterprise & Sustainability at Kimberly-Clark

; co-moderated by , Senior Marketing Innovation Director for Global Baby and Child Care, Enterprise & Sustainability at Kimberly-Clark Entrepreneur & Catalyst for Women of Color Founders: A Conversation with Kim Roxie , LAMIK Beauty; co-moderated by Zena Arnold , Chief Digital & Marketing Officer at Kimberly-Clark

"With women being dramatically underrepresented in leadership positions across a multitude of sectors, Texas Women's Foundation works to lift the voices of women leaders, and to demonstrate the importance of empowering, advancing and supporting women as leaders," said Roslyn Dawson Thompson, President & CEO of Texas Women's Foundation.

She added, "We are committed to creating more opportunities for women to lead by developing programs and creating platforms for women to be celebrated and heard, through events such as our Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration and our GENDER MATTERS™ podcast series. We appreciate the generous support and partnership of Kimberly-Clark, with whom we share a commitment to invest in opportunities for women and elevate women leaders."

About Texas Women's Foundation

Texas Women's Foundation is Transforming Texas for Women and Girls, empowering them to build stronger, more equitable communities. One of the world's largest women's foundations, the Foundation raises funding from a broad base of donors, including individuals, foundations and corporations. These resources support more than $7 million in investments that advance economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls through groundbreaking research, advocacy, grants and programs. Since inception in 1985, the Foundation has invested $57 million in women and girls, including $43 million since 2011. The Foundation's statewide research on issues affecting women and girls provides decision-makers and lawmakers with critical data to inform policies, practices and programs in the state. Its advocacy, grantmaking and innovative programs support solutions that help Texas women and girls thrive. In addition, Texas Women's Foundation is an acknowledged leader and advocate in the gender lens investing movement and has deployed 100 percent of its assets – endowments, operating investments and donor-advised funds – in a gendered impact portfolio that yields strong financial returns and social benefits to women and girls. For more information, visit www.txwf.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram or donate now.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

